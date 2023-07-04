2 Things Nicolas Jackson will improve at Chelsea next season 

All the negotiations behind the cameras have been documented, signed, sealed and completed as Nicolas Jackson is set to be unveiled as a Chelsea forward in the coming days.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the total package for the deal is worth €37 million, and detailed information reveals that Jackson signed an eight-year contract with the London side.

The scarcity of an efficient and reliable striker was one of the reasons why the squad strived to score goals in numerous competitions last season.

Nicolas Jackson, 22, was a sensational forward during the 2022-23 season, as his presence in attack was phenomenal for Villarreal. The forward registered 17 goal contributions in 34 appearances across all competitions last season.

On that note, this article will examine two things that the Senegalese international will improve at Chelsea next season. Without any further delay, let's look at them.

#2 Attacking creativity and versatility

Jackson has joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign

One of the things that Jackson could enhance at Stamford Bridge next season is the club's attacking creativity.

The forward is not just a traditional number nine, as he's also inventive in the final third of the pitch. He drops deep into midfield, thereby moving some of his opponents out of position, and this creates opportunities for his teammates to exploit the little spaces in attack. Jackson is also very tricky with the ball at his feet, and his passes in attack are quite accurate.

Secondly, in terms of versatility, he's right up there as he could feature as a number 9, 7 and 11.

#1 Nicolas Jackson will enhance Chelsea's goalscoring proficiency

Will Nicolas Jackson end the Blues' attacking woes next season

Examining Chelsea's performance in terms of goalscoring last season in the Premier League, it can be cited that the Blues only scored 38 goals in 38 games, which is an average of one goal per game. This is porous when you compare the above number to that of the big-six rival teams in the league.

This is where Jackson comes in as his finishing prowess is immense. His vision in front of goal is outstanding as well, having scored 12 goals in 34 games for Villarreal last season.

As per Squawka, the Banjul-born forward had the best conversion rate among all players that scored six-plus non-penalty goals in La Liga last season. In a related fashion, of all the players that scored more than 10 La Liga goals last season, Jackson had the best shot accuracy percentage (56.1%).

If Jackson could tee up with an inventive forward like Christopher Nkunku in attack, the pair could help Chelsea in competing for numerous trophies next season.

