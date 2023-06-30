2 ways in which Dominik Szoboszlai will improve Liverpool if a transfer materialises

As per the Anfield Talk, Liverpool's hierarchy is in crucial negotiations with RB Leipzig over the potential sale of Dominik Szoboszlai. Additional information suggests that the €70 million release clause in his contract would expire tonight (30th June). However, Liverpool are still pushing to sign him.

The Hungarian is one of the most prospective young attackers currently in the footballing world. Dominik Szoboszlai, 22, has been outstanding since he joined RB Leipzig. During the 2022-23 campaign, Szoboszlai scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

On that note, this article will look at two things that he will improve at Anfield if a possible transfer materialises this summer.

#2 Midfield creativity and enhanced versatility

Big-name midfielders like Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara battled to remain fit in midfield last season.

While the signing of Alexis Mac Allister can be seen as an aura of fresh air, there's still a need to improve the number of options in midfield. Now, this is where Szoboszlai comes in, as he has proven to be a remarkable chance-creator in midfield over the years.

He's provided 22 assists in 91 games as a Leipzig player.

Given his immense insight in midfield, his presence would help attackers like Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in attack, and it would also reduce the pressure on Mac Allister to deliver.

Secondly, in terms of versatility, the forward is right up there as he could feature as a number 10, 7 and 11 when the need arises.

#1 Dominik Szoboszlai will improve Liverpool's goalscoring threat

The former RB Salzburg youngster is not just a traditional attacking midfielder. His finishing prowess in the final third is stunning as well. The Székesfehérvár-born forward has netted 20 goals in 91 games across all competitions since he signed for RB Leipzig. In an identical manner, the Hungarian scored 26 goals in 83 games for RB Salzburg during his short spell at the club.

The above numbers are phenomenal when you consider that he's an attacking midfielder and just 22 years old. The numbers above also suggest that his presence will not only reinforce the team in terms of playmaking, but it will also benefit the squad in terms of goalscoring.

Should Liverpool secure his signing this summer, the all-around performance of the team would improve in the 2023-24 campaign.

