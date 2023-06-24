2 ways in which Kai Havertz will improve Arsenal if a transfer materialises

As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are currently on the verge of signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a deal which is worth £65 million with add-ons and it is understood that the German international will complete his medicals in the coming days.

There's no doubt that there have been a lot of activities going on in the transfer market lately and we've witnessed numerous shocking transfers as well. In a bid to balance their squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Chelsea's hierarchy are currently trying to sell some players.

Havertz, 24, has been one of Chelsea's most significant players in recent years having featured regularly under several managers like Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

However, this article will look at two things that Kai Havertz could offer Arsenal if the deal goes through. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#2 Attacking versatility and agility

Kai Havertz is on the verge of completing a summer move to Arsenal

It can be stated that German international Kai Havertz is arguably one of the most versatile players in the Premier League as he could play in multiple positions in attack. Similarly, when you take a look at Arsenal's attack, you will notice that Gabriel Jesus is the only top-class natural striker in the squad and when he was injured during the 2022-23 campaign, it was difficult for Eddie Nketiah to remain consistent in front of goal.

Now, this is where Havertz comes in as he could feature as a number 9, 10, and 7 if called upon, and this covers a vast majority of the Gunners attack. In essence, his versatility is a win-win situation for Arsenal as he could also form a decent partnership with Jesus in attack as well.

Secondly, his attacking agility is immense and this could help the Gunners as they look to challenge team's like Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United for the league's title next season. This is based on the idea that despite Chelsea's inconsistency in the Premier League last season, Havertz created the most chances, scored the most goals and he registered the most shots on target for the Blues. Hence, he would definitely improve Arsenal attack.

#1 Goals

Chelsea's long-term rivals “Arsenal” could complete the deal in the coming days

Despite scoring 88 league goals in the recently concluded Premier League 2022-23 campaign, there's a need for Arsenal to improve their firepower in attack if they intend to win the Premier League title next season. When you take a look at Havertz attacking attributes, you will notice that he's a decent finisher and his positioning in attack is outstanding as well.

While it can be stated that his time at Chelsea has not been completely remarkable, Havertz has netted 32 goals in 139 appearances across all competitions.

However, when you also try to analyze his numbers when he played for Bayer Leverkusen, you will notice that he netted 46 goals in 150 appearances. The number above shows you how decent the German forward could be in front of goal if he's in a decent team. Hence, with a decent brand of young and talented players in Arsenal attack, the 24-year-old would thrive naturally.

Poll : 0 votes