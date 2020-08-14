2 ways Luka Modric and Martin Odegaard could coexist at Real Madrid next season

Stromsgodset Toppfotball is a tiny football club in Norway in comparison with European giants Real Madrid. But the history of this Norweigian club goes way back to 1907, which is just five years after Real Madrid came into existence.

These two clubs reside in different worlds. But there's a common link between them, and his name is Martin Odegaard. At just 15 years of age in 2014, Odegaard became the youngest ever player to make his debut for Stromsgodset.

Just eight months later, he would do the same for Real Madrid when he was substituted for Cristiano Ronaldo. Odegaard's first game for Real Madrid's first team happened to be the last game for Iker Casillas and Carlo Ancelotti. It was a beginning that coincided with the sunset of two different yet historically significant Real Madrid personnel.

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga

It is a similar theme in 2020 as Martin Odegaard has returned to Real Madrid after being on loan at Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad. Odegaard's arrival at the club has come at a time when Luka Modric's illustrious Real Madrid career is fast approaching its finish line.

In fact, it is plausible that the Croatian legend may not even continue at the Spanish capital club next season. But if he chooses to remain at the Bernabeu, things are bound to get very interesting.

Odegaard is profiled as the long-term replacement for the 2018 Ballon D'or winner. Real Madrid ended the Norwegian's loan spell at Real Sociedad as Zinedine Zidane wanted Odegaard back immediately rather than keeping him away on loan for another season.

The manager's decision to recall Odegaard might have been a fallback of Real Madrid's Champions League debacle against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. But regardless of the motive, Odegaard's return can only bode well for Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

With Isco Alarcon, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Martin Odegaard, Real Madrid have significant depth in the creative hub of their midfield.

Advertisement

Zinedine Zidane made optimum use of the depth in his squad when Real Madrid won the double in 2016-17. He had two prolific XIs in his roster, something that bore rich dividends for Real Madrid.

In 2020-21, Zidane has similar depth in midfield, barring the absence of a backup for Casemiro. Now the question is, does the arrival of Martin Odegaard necessarily mean the end of Luka Modric's career at Real Madrid?

Well, coexisting does not necessarily mean playing in the same XI. Luka Modric and Martin Odegaard can collectively be useful to breathe life into Real Madrid’s midfield, which is suffering from predictability. So, what are these scenarios where a legend of the modern game and Real Madrid’s adored gem could coexist to help the team?

Odegaard for the Real Madrid A-team, Modric for the B-team

Odegaard was Real Sociedad’s creator-in-chief in the final third in 2019-20. Before he started to suffer from the Patellar Tendinopathy injury in October 2019, the Norwegian was one of the best players in Spain's top division.

Odegaard had an xG (expected goals) of 3.2 during the league season. Only three Real Madrid players (Karim Benzema - 17.5, Sergio Ramos - 10.2, Casemiro - 3.6) had more minutes than Odegaard and have better numbers in this regard.

At Real Madrid, only Karim Benzema (8.4) had a better xA (expected assists) number than Odegaard (5.2) had at Real Sociedad. Thus, Real Madrid cannot leave this creative outlet on the bench in the upcoming season.

Real Madrid split into their A/B team | Illustrated by the Author on the Tacticalsoccer tool

If Odegaard claims a place in the hypothetical A-team of Real Madrid, then Modrić would be extremely important to Zidane’s B-team formula.

The illustration above shows how the Real Madrid roster can be split into a couple of XIs, both brimming with quality. The white team is the A-team and the B-team is in pink. This is of course based on the blueprint of 2016-17.

There is plenty of room for interchangeable positions and opportunities for a division of game-time in these two squads. While the midfield is rather flat for the B-team, Fede Valverde's versatility can come to Zidane's aid as it seems unlikely that Real Madrid will sign a natural replacement for Casemiro for the upcoming season.

Pushing Odegaard further into the final-third

While Real Madrid's left flank is brimming with creativity and flair, the same is not true on the other side of the pitch.

Zinedine Zidane has tried to deploy Rodrygo Goes as a right-winger but that has never the Brazilian's natural position. The young Rodrygo can continue his pursuit of becoming a right-winger. But Zidane has a much better option in Odegaard if either Rodrygo or Asensio does not occupy that position.

The Norwegian is very good on the ball and can cut in decisively from the right flank to release a pass or take a shot with his preferred left foot.

Real Sociedad v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

Both Odegaard and Modric can apply pressure in the opponent's final third. In the Real Madrid roster, only Karim Benzema (161) has applied pressure on the opponent's final third more times than Odegaard (158) did for Sociedad in 2019-20.

Luka Modric (125) is second on this list for Real Madrid. So, having Modric in midfield and Odegaard as part of the attacking trident with Hazard and Benzema is a tactically feasible option for Zidane.

Martin Odegaard will bring a lot of excitement into Real Madrid's overall game, but that does not have to be at Luka Modric's expense. The two players can coexist by donning different roles at the club. With Real Madrid aiming to win all major trophies in 2020-21, both Martin Odegaard and Luka Modric could have a key role to play.