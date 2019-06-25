×
The Best of the Rest: 20 EPL stars capable of playing at a top 6 club right now

Ross Bennellick
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
1.08K   //    25 Jun 2019, 20:05 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League

Following last season's performances from Premier League sides in European competition, there can be no doubt that the English Premier League is once again the strongest in world football. The strength in talent, though, runs much deeper than just those famed clubs in the top-six (Arsenal. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur), and there truly is a host of young stars plying their trade at some of the lesser known clubs in the league.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 20 EPL players we feel could handle the pressures of a move to one of the nation's big six:


#1 David Brooks, Bournemouth FC

Brooks enjoyed a fine break-out season in the red and black of Bournemouth.
Brooks enjoyed a fine break-out season in the red and black of Bournemouth.

Twenty-one-year-old attacking-midfielder David Brooks enjoyed a highly successful 2018/19 season. A player with a ton of energy, Brooks comes to life in the final third of the pitch, where he is able to drive at defenders and carve out chances both for himself and his teammates. The left-footed playmaker, who finished up the campaign with seven goals and five assists for AFC Bournemouth, is currently valued at €30 million, and we feel he would be a decent addition to Arsenal, Tottenham, or Manchester United's respective squads this summer.

#2 Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace

The Crystal Palace man is a different player to the one who played under David Moyes at Old Trafford.
The Crystal Palace man is a different player to the one who played under David Moyes at Old Trafford.

Wilfried Zaha has been on an upward trajectory ever since he left Old Trafford for Crystal Palace back in 2014. Now entering the prime of his professional career, the Ivorian international bagged 10 goals and 10 assists in the league last season, which is particularly impressive when you consider the Eagles finished in the bottom half of the table. We feel it's about time this pacey, skillful forward was given an opportunity at a larger club and that he would be an instant upgrade on anything the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal can currently boast of on the right flank.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United Wilfred Ndidi Miguel Ángel Almirón Rejala Football Top 5/Top 10
