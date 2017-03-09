UEFA Champions League 2016/17: Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain (6-5 agg.), Tactical Analysis

Barcelona won the war as they knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the UEFA Champions League 6-5 on aggregate. Check our tactical analysis.

Barcelona completed a fairytale comeback to progress to the next round of the Champions League

It finished Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou as the Spanish La Liga outfit’s dream of a legendary UEFA Champions League last-16 second-leg fightback came true in arguably the most dramatic of fashions ever seen in football. It was madness.

Two goals in the opening 20 minutes saw Luis Enrique’s men halve the original aggregate deficit through an early Luis Suarez header and an unfortunate Layvin Kurzawa own-goal from an Andres Iniesta back-heeled cutback.

A third from Lionel Messi via the penalty spot was dampened by a strike from Edinson Cavani following the restart. But an astonishing flurry of three more goals in the last seven minutes would seal the comeback – two exquisite dead-ball strikes from Neymar Jr. and a last-gasp winner from Sergi Roberto to send the home fans into delirium.

Check out our tactical analysis of how the extraordinary game panned out the way it did.

#1 Barca’s high press pays dividends on the night

Barcelona pressed from the front

From the outset, it was clear that Barcelona were intent on playing Cava football, producing copious amounts of fizzing footwork and elegant movement that had the away side dizzy with concentration against the metronomic midfield play.

It took PSG a good 25 minutes before they saw any substantial time on the ball, and that only amounted to a misplaced Blaise Matuidi pass 15 yards outside the Barca 18-yard box which the hosts were able to gather and swarm forward with. It was rinse and repeat stuff for the La Liga giants for much of the opening 45 as they attacked, were repelled, but quickly won the ball back and mounted assault after assault.

It was a common sight to see the Barca’s defence camped 45 yards from Kevin Trapp’s goal.

With the play bunched tightly and not a lot of room to play in, Barca had to be inventive with their offensive play – they were forced to take risks by playing intricate stuff on the edge of the box, often risking an interception and counter attack. But PSG – inexplicably – just didn’t look like they wanted to get on the ball and seemed content to sit back and attempt, horrendously, to soak up the pressure.

PSG completed just FOUR passes between the 85th minute and full-time.



THREE of those were from kick-off after conceding Barcelona goals. pic.twitter.com/G0odu6jhjj — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) March 8, 2017

Some will say that Enrique’s troops had no choice but to shift high up the pitch as they were beckoned into it, but that would ignore the fact they hunted in packs all across the pitch, exhibiting a work-rate that has often been lacking in their play at crucial times this season. They literally played as a team, with defenders attacking, attackers defending, midfielders controlling and everything in between.

Not even the few counter attacks mustered by PSG could disrupt their flow as Cavani hit the post and Angel Di Maria fluffed his lines when one-on-one with Ter Stegen.

It was football of the highest order and the whole squad and the manager should be given credit for setting out their stall to get up close and personal with their opponents.