2018/19 Manchester Derby: Top 3 Manchester United victories at the Etihad Stadium

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
317   //    08 Nov 2018, 20:57 IST

Mourinho will come up against his old rival Guardiola this weekend
Manchester City always operated under the shadows of their city rivals Manchester United until Sheikh Mansour took over the blue half of Manchester. The influx of money since then has helped the Citizens bring in a plethora of talents from all around the world.

It has transformed Manchester City into one of the most formidable sides in Europe at the moment. Pep Guardiola has changed the way football is played in England. He has grabbed the Premier league by the scruff of the neck and has been dominating it since last season.

The Cityzens are the current league leaders and are looking almost unbeatable at the moment. The quality coupled with the attacking philosophy has laid the foundation for City to successfully defend their Premier League crown.

However, a Manchester Derby is devoid of all the league rankings or the past victories. Etihad is a fortress these days and teams usually get hammered over here.

Despite the air of invincibility at home, United came from two goals down last season to win 2-3 which has been one of the highlights of Jose Mourinho's reign at United. That victory delayed the title celebration for Pep Guardiola for one more week. 

For the last few years, City has dominated this fixture, but United also have had their share of their glory as well. Here are the top three derby wins for Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League:

#3 Man City 0 - 1 Man United (April 2010)

Paul Scholes with a late winner that day.
Before the game, Sir Alex Ferguson knew that the title was well on its way to London, but a win would mean that Manchester United could still catch the Blues at least on paper. It was one of the worst City performances in which Craig Bellamy squandered some easy chances and the likes of Tevez or Adebayor failed to break the United defence. 

The game was heading towards a goalless draw when in came Paul Scholes with a 93rd-minute winner to break City hearts. The then Manchester City manager, Mancini was disgusted the way his team conceded so late in the match and asked for a better response from his players.

That win was United's third win of the season by scoring in the last minute of the injury time. The victory was not enough for Alex Ferguson to win the fourth league title on the trot but the game is definitely remembered for one of the great Fergie time goals from Paul Scholes.

A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
