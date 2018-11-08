2018/19 Manchester Derby: Top 3 Manchester United victories at the Etihad Stadium

Mourinho will come up against his old rival Guardiola this weekend

Manchester City always operated under the shadows of their city rivals Manchester United until Sheikh Mansour took over the blue half of Manchester. The influx of money since then has helped the Citizens bring in a plethora of talents from all around the world.

It has transformed Manchester City into one of the most formidable sides in Europe at the moment. Pep Guardiola has changed the way football is played in England. He has grabbed the Premier league by the scruff of the neck and has been dominating it since last season.

The Cityzens are the current league leaders and are looking almost unbeatable at the moment. The quality coupled with the attacking philosophy has laid the foundation for City to successfully defend their Premier League crown.

However, a Manchester Derby is devoid of all the league rankings or the past victories. Etihad is a fortress these days and teams usually get hammered over here.

Despite the air of invincibility at home, United came from two goals down last season to win 2-3 which has been one of the highlights of Jose Mourinho's reign at United. That victory delayed the title celebration for Pep Guardiola for one more week.

For the last few years, City has dominated this fixture, but United also have had their share of their glory as well. Here are the top three derby wins for Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League:

#3 Man City 0 - 1 Man United (April 2010)

Paul Scholes with a late winner that day.

Before the game, Sir Alex Ferguson knew that the title was well on its way to London, but a win would mean that Manchester United could still catch the Blues at least on paper. It was one of the worst City performances in which Craig Bellamy squandered some easy chances and the likes of Tevez or Adebayor failed to break the United defence.

The game was heading towards a goalless draw when in came Paul Scholes with a 93rd-minute winner to break City hearts. The then Manchester City manager, Mancini was disgusted the way his team conceded so late in the match and asked for a better response from his players.

That win was United's third win of the season by scoring in the last minute of the injury time. The victory was not enough for Alex Ferguson to win the fourth league title on the trot but the game is definitely remembered for one of the great Fergie time goals from Paul Scholes.

