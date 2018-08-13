2018/19 Premier League: Gameweek 1 Review

Shoaib Khan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 76 // 13 Aug 2018, 22:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

There were no shocks of note as England's top league got underway over the weekend.

The Premier League big boys had all collected maximum points, except Arsenal, who can be forgiven as they faced last year's record-breaking side Manchester City.

Liverpool and Chelsea were the most comfortable in their victories, with the Reds brushing West Ham aside in a 4-0 win whereas Chelsea beat Huddersfield 3-0.

City, as mentioned, beat Arsenal in a 2-0 success at the Emirates, whereas last year's runners-up Manchester United got a narrow 2-1 win over Leicester in the season's first match. Tottenham, visiting St James' Park, fought off Newcastle for a 2-1 win also.

None of the promoted sides were able to secure victorious first games, with only Wolves managing a point in a 2-2 draw against Everton. Cardiff City and huge summer spenders Fulham were beaten by Bournemouth and Crystal Palace by a 2-0 scoreline.

Watford managed a winning start with Pereyra's double gaining an impressive 2-0 win over Brighton, whereas Southampton and Burnley was the only goalless game of the week.

Player of the week: Richarlison

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton FC - Premier League

In Richarlison, Mane, and Pereyra, three players netted a brace in their first games, but it's Richarlison who earns our player of the week.

The Brazillian has huge pressure to deliver this season after leaving Watford for Everton in a deal worth £50 million, opting to perform under the leadership of Marco Silva again, for whom Richarlison bagged 5 goals at the start of last season for Watford.

His first goal was sent home after an opportunity arose from Sigurdsson's free-kick, whilst his second was more delicate as he propelled into the box and found the far post.

One performance cannot justify his fee, but it provides the platform for him to build on it in the Toffee's forthcoming games.

Standings

Although, it counts for nothing so early in the season, here is the standings of the Premier League.

Eight teams collected three points, with Liverpool gaining the best goal difference, leaving eight teams without any points, and of course West Ham having the worst goal difference.

Wolves, Everton, Southampton and Burnley each sit in the middle with one point each.

Top scorers: Richarlison, Mane, Pereyra

Again, scoring the most in gameweek 1 almost contributes nothing towards the final chart, but three players in Richarlison, Mane and Pereyra currently sit on two goals each.

Most assists: Holebas, Mendy

The best creators of the first week include two left-backs in Watford's Jose Holebas and Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City.

Holebas provided the chances for Pereyra's two goals whereas Mendy played the passes for Sterling and Bernardo Silva to finish.

Team performance of the week: Manchester City

Despite Liverpool grabbing the greatest scoreline, and Chelsea dismantling Huddersfield as 'Sarri-ball' got underway, both played sides who were no harm to them.

City, on the other hand, were in action against a new-look Arsenal, yet stuck to their guns and held off Emery and company with the help of Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League