2018/19 Premier League: Gameweek 2 Review

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Week 2 of the 2018/19 Premier League season saw Arsenal continue their difficult start with a trip to Chelsea, whilst Manchester City were their usual selves when hosting Huddersfield.

City were by far the biggest winners, beating the Terriers 6-1 with Sergio Aguero grabbing a hat-trick; the game was followed by United's timid display at the Amex Stadium as Brighton rolled to a 3-2 win. On Saturday, Chelsea edged Arsenal 3-2 in a thrilling match that saw the Gunners recover from 2-0 down but defeated by Marcos Alonso's second-half winner.

Monday night's fixture - Crystal Palace versus Liverpool served another enjoyable watch as the Reds were forced to fight for a 2-0 win, with Milner and Mane securing the three points.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Fulham 3-1 at Wembley, which remains Spurs' home stadium for the foreseeable future, with Harry Kane FINALLY netting a goal in August.

Bournemouth came back from a goal down at West Ham to win 2-1, with Callum Wilson and Steve Cook turning the game around for Eddie Howe's team.

Watford put in another impressive performance, against Burnley on this occasion, winning 3-1 at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, Everton defeated Southampton 2-1, and 10-man Leicester overcame Wolves by a 2-0 scoreline. The most disappointing game of the weekend was played out in Cardiff as Kenedy's disasterclass was the highlight of Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle.

Player of the week: Sergio Aguero

It was between Sergio Aguero, who netted a treble against Huddersfield, or David Silva, who was instrumental in everything during the game, as City displayed their supremacy once more.

But Aguero gets the nod as our player of the week as basically everything he touched turned to a goal.

The forward's first was a delightful chip over the onrushing Hamer after collecting Ederson's outstanding long pass.

The Argentine's second was much simpler, tapping in after Hamer once more committed an error by dropping the ball at the feet of the striker.

His third, just before being subbed off to a standing ovation, was a tap-in from Benjamin Mendy's low cross.

Aguero has it all for a forward and his commitment to winning the ball back for City on Sunday will surely earn him more starts under the demanding Pep Guardiola.

Standings

It may be too early to judge teams on the Premier League table but what we can more or less guarantee is that City will be right at the top. The champions have shown no sign of giving up their crown and have actually already made a better start to this season than they did the last. Liverpool, Chelsea, Watford, Tottenham, and Bournemouth sit beneath them as the other teams to claim two wins out of two.

Huddersfield sit at the bottom early in the season with no win as of yet, along with West Ham, Fulham, and Arsenal above them. Not a good start for the Londoners.

Top scorers: Richarlison, Mane, Aguero

Two Mersysiders Richarlison and Mane followed up their double on gameweek 1 with a single goal each in gameweek 2, meaning they're joined by Aguero in the golden boot race with three goals each.

Most assists: Mendy

The best creators of the last week included two left-backs in Watford's Jose Holebas and Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City, but Mendy's assist for Aguero in City's dismantling of Huddersfield means he leads the way for goals created early this season.

Team performance of the week: Watford

It's too easy to give Manchester City this accolade once again, so we're going for Watford as the best performers of this round.

The Hornets were impressive in their opening day win over Brighton and were even more splendid when they traveled to Burnley and left with another three points after a 3-1 win, with Abdoulaye Doucoure particularly instrumental.