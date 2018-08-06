2018-19 Premier League Preview

saurav.goswami30

The new season will see a number of new faces at the helm of top clubs

Welcome to the 2018-19 season of the English Premier League!

2017-18 was just the initial spark waiting to fire up the enthusiasm of the English Premier League fans. Be it the kind of attacking football Manchester City and Liverpool displayed, the defensive and effective Burnley finishing just below Arsenal, or the newly promoted clubs retaining their premier league status at the expense of the regulars, there was no shortage of entertainment.

The end of the Arsene Wenger era was one sad moment and yet it provides the excitement of the advent of a new one at Arsenal.

Many records were shattered, both team records and individual. Be it Pep Guardiola's Manchester City recording a whooping 100 points, winning by highest points difference and scoring the most goals in a season.

Or Mohamed Salah breaking the individual goal scoring record in a 38 game campaign. Yet many can argue that this was just the beginning of Pep and Salah's reign.

2018-19 has already started adding fuel to the fire through the appointments of new managers. Chelsea's appointment of Maurizio Sarri is a statement from the club that they dont want to lag behind in terms of attacking play.

Unai Emery and Marco Silva's appointment added to the list of attacking and high pressing managers. Among the players, Jorginho, Jean Michael Seri, Fabinho, Fred and Keita to name a few who bring with them, control in the midfield to their respective team.

It will be intriguing to watch whether one of these attacking managers start dominating the league table or the never changing philosophy of Jose Mourinho can finally get United back to the summit.

The threat of Mauricio Pochettino's low spending Tottenham can be a dark horse in the race to the title as well. This time it will be almost impossible to not only predict the winners but even the top four teams.

Players to watch out for:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): The fast and hard working Salah will try to stamp his authority at the top scorer chart and prove that last season was no fluke.

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool): If liverpool wants to challenge for the title their defence has to stand firm throughout and Van Dijk has to be the leader of the back line.

Eden Hazard and Jorginho (Chelsea): Unless Chelsea succumb to the Real Madrid interests, Hazard will be the main man for the creativity in their attack. The latter can be the catalyst as they adapt to the Sarri-ball style of play.

Harry Kane (Tottenham): With no new addition to their attack, Kane once again carries Spurs hope of a title all by himself.

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City): The champions had no definite weak links last season but the addition of the more experienced Mahrez who most probably would replace Leroy Sane in the starting XI, they have only added to their creativity.

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United): For United to win the title, Lukaku has to start topping the scoring charts and with the confidence taken from a highly successful World Cup campaign, he can lead a devastating attack.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): He showed last season how lethal can he be by scoring 10 goals in 13 Premier League games and with a full season at his disposal, he can be a challenger to lead the goals table.

Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace): With growing interests from big clubs this may be his standout season as he will be trying to impress.

Jordan Pickford (Everton): Earning a lot of praises for his world cup performances, his stocks can only rise from here on as Everton eyes a top six finish.

Aleksander Mitrovic (Fulham): The former Newcastle man has the ability to score a lot of goals and can keep Fulham in the Premier League.

Special Mentions : Callum Hudson Odoi (Chelsea), Jean Michael Serri (Fulham), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal).

It seems to be an exciting season to look out for!