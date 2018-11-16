×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

2018 FIFA under-17 Women’s World Cup: Ghana crushes Uruguay 5-0 in their opening encounter

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
45   //    16 Nov 2018, 11:53 IST

Black Maidens captain Mukarama Abdulai number 8, scored a hat-trick (Image Courtesy: FIFA)
Black Maidens captain Mukarama Abdulai number 8, scored a hat-trick (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Ghana captain Mukarama Abdulai scored a hat-trick as her team overwhelmed hosts Uruguay in front of a partisan 9500 spectators at the Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo.

Ghanian Head coach Evans Adotey is looking positively to better their third-place finish at the 2012 World cup in Azerbaijan, and is pleased with the way the girls have started the tournament.

Group A: Ghana 5 - 0 Uruguay (GHA: Fuseina Mumuni 20', Mukarama Abdulai 25', 78', 90'+1, Millot Pokuaa 66')

The Ghanaians dominated the game, keeping 59% of the ball possession. Uruguay managed three of their shots striking the target of their total eight attempts.

Animah Grace fancied a golden opportunity to put Ghana ahead in the 6th minute. But her final shot went wide of the target.

Ghana broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Mukarama Abdulai found Fuseina Mumuni unmarked in the penalty area. A quick swivel and finish from the No. 10 made it 1-0 for the Black Maidens.

The second goal arrived five minutes later through an excellent cross delivered by Animah Grace. Mukarama Abdulai pounced on the ball before Jennifer Sosa with a delightful header to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Fuseina Mumuni was quick to react to a looping ball played into the penalty area. She outran the defenders and struck the ball towards the left corner of the goal only to be pronounced offside by the linesman. Mumuni and Jennifer Sosa were substituted after they had collided with each other.

Las Celestes would have been down by a significant margin if Caraballo had not denied Abdulai‘s effort from close range and Juliana Viera thwarting another effort from the Ghanian captain with a goal-line save.

The African team showed tremendous pace on the ball when Millot Pokuaa outran Micaela Domínguez down the left flank before launching a crisp right footed shot towards the near post for their third goal. Ghanian players Mukarama Abdulai and Millot Pokuaa totalled the Mexican referee Lucila Venegas during the celebration with Venegas falling flat on the floor.

Mukarama Abdulai picked up her second goal from close range after Suzzy Teye's pass from the right flank was deflected towards her path by Millot Pokuaa in the 78th minute.

Mukarama Abdulai scored her third when she gathered the ball inside the penalty box, swivelled around with a toe-poked finish towards the left top corner to make it 5-0 at injury time.

Ghana ended the game with ten of their 24 attempts striking the target with one hitting the woodwork. Ghanian captain Mukarama Abdulai deservedly won the Player of the match.

Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA WC 2018 Ghana Football Uruguay Football
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Unforgettable World Cup tales - Ghanaian cries which...
RELATED STORY
4 times a team won every match en route world cup glory
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most memorable World Cup playoffs ever
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial Luis Suarez moments
RELATED STORY
5 players that have missed a World Cup due to injury
RELATED STORY
Oscar Tabarez: A 71-year-old's Unrelenting Quest for...
RELATED STORY
10 biggest chokes in football history
RELATED STORY
Oscar Tabarez: Battling an ailment but still serving the...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest national teams to win an international...
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2016: 7 interesting facts about the tournament
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us