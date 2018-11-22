×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

2018 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup: New Zealand defeat hosts Uruguay to enter quarterfinals

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
15   //    22 Nov 2018, 01:44 IST

Uruguay's goalscorer Belén Aquino (Image Courtesy: FIFA)
Uruguay's goalscorer Belén Aquino (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Group A: New Zealand 2 - 1 Uruguay (NZL: Grace Wisnewski 26', Kelli Brown 36'; URU: Belén Aquino 8')

Leon Birnie‘s wards produced history at the Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo, Uruguay yesterday. New Zealand entered the quarterfinals for the first time in their sixth appearance at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

They overcame hosts Uruguay after being down by an early goal, winning the match by the odd goal in three to reserve a place in the knockouts. Grace Wisnewski from New Zealand deservedly won the Player of the match.

Las Celestes grabbed the early lead in the eighth minute when an absolute screamer from Esperanza Pizarro rattled the crossbar from long range. The hosts were fortunate as the rebound dropped to Belén Aquino‘s feet for her to volley it into the goal, sending the 5,000-odd spectators into a festive mood.

Gabi Rennie then sent a high cross from the right byline, and Kelli Brown tapped the ball to Maggie Jenkins who swiveled to shoot past Uruguayan shot-stopper Agustina Caraballo and defender Sofía Ramondegui. The ball rolled on to hit the left goalpost, where Grace Wisnewski pounced on the rebound to level the scores.

The Young Football Ferns added a second goal from Kelli Brown in similar fashion to the first. Maggie Jenkins struck the goalpost yet again following a set piece situation. And Brown tapped in the rebound from close range to put New Zealand in the lead. 

In the second half, a good ball delivered by Esperanza Pizarro forced a leaping save from East Coast Bays AFC keeper Anna Leat across the goal line. Kelli Brown then tried a curling strike in the last few minutes which went wide of the near post without troubling Agustina Caraballo.

Uruguay managed three of their seven shots on target while New Zealand converted seven of their 14 attempts on goal. The woodwork denied the hosts once and the Young Football Ferns twice.

Las Celestes had 53% ball possession while New Zealand committed 25 fouls. 

Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand Football Uruguay Football
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup: New Zealand pip...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA under-17 Women’s World Cup: Ghana crushes...
RELATED STORY
International Friendly: France 1-0 Uruguay - 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable World Cup tales - Ghanaian cries which...
RELATED STORY
4 times a team won every match en route world cup glory
RELATED STORY
Why will Antoine Griezmann wear the Uruguay flag on his...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most memorable World Cup playoffs ever
RELATED STORY
Oscar Tabarez: Battling an ailment but still serving the...
RELATED STORY
Oscar Tabarez: A 71-year-old's Unrelenting Quest for...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest national teams to win an international...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us