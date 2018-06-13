Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 3 captains who will be playing in their first ever World Cup

These superstars will be gracing the showpiece event for the very first time as captains of their respective nations.

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Feature 13 Jun 2018, 12:33 IST
1.39K

Poland v Chile - International Friendly
Robert Lewandowski will captain Poland in Russia this year.

The 21st edition of the football's greatest spectacle is all set to kick-off on June 14 at the Luzhniki Stadium, with the hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

Five-time winners, Brazil who were the first team to qualify for the showpiece event, are the only team to have qualified for all the World Cups since 1930, while several teams will be making their their debut at the biggest stage of all.

With 32 teams in the fray, there will be no dearth of passion and entertainment for fans across the globe.

Let us now look at three captains who will be making their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in Russia.

#1 Harry Kane (England)

England v Nigeria - International Friendly
England v Nigeria - International Friendly

England qualified for the quadrennial event after topping Group F (won 8 out of 10 games) that comprised of Slovakia, Scotland, Slovenia, Lithuania and Malta in the UEFA qualifiers.

It will be the first ever FIFA World Cup appearance for Harry Kane, who made his England debut back in March, 2015.

The striker finished the 2017-18 EPL season with 30 league goals in 35 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur and led them to a third-place finish with 77 points, which ensured them a direct UEFA Champions League spot.

As the new captain of the English football team for the World Cup, Kane needs to replicate his success at international level. The striker who has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances for the Three Lions needs to deliver once he enters the field wearing the captain's armband.

The recipient of 2017 England Player of the Year award, had a forgettable stint in the 2016 Euros at France, where failed to find the back of the net even once. England exit the tournament after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Iceland in the Round of 16.

A lot will be expected from captain Kane, who needs to take the responsibility of delivering good results for England in Russia. Kane has got a young and talented squad at his disposal. All he needs to do is to replicate his club success in the biggest stage of all.

