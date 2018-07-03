2018 FIFA World Cup: 3 reasons why England will defeat Colombia

England have put up an excellent performance in the group stage. Being tipped as the dark horses before the start of the World Cup, they have proved to the world with their display so far that they have the hunger and talented young players who are capable of lifting the World Cup.

In their first match in the group stage, England narrowly beat Tunisia 2-1 due to the heroics of Harry Kane. They ran a riot in the second game as they beat Panama 6-1 but gave a disappointing display in the 1-0 defeat to Belgium.

Colombia, on the other hand, had a difficult start as they lost 2-1 to Japan in their first group game. With the return of James Rodriguez, Colombia trounced Poland 3-0 and narrowly sealed their place in the knockout round with a 1-0 victory over Senegal.

The last Round of 16 game between England and Colombia will be a fitting climax which will keep the fans on the edge of their seats. England are favorites to win the game due to their superior group-stage performance and the form which their young talented players will carry going into this match.

Let us look at the 3 key reasons as to why England will defeat Colombia and advance to the Quarter-finals.

#3 - England are more adventurous while going forward

England have significantly changed their style under Gareth Southgate in less than 2 years. They are more direct, are using the pace which their players have to their advantage and have penetrated the opposition's defense quite easily at the World Cup. They have abandoned their previous style of defensive tiki-taka which consisted of keeping possession in their own half and passing sideways.

Colombia, on the other hand, are more dependent on the pace of Quadrado who drives the ball forward for them with his scintillating speed. Hence, if England are able to stop him from making his daunting runs on the right wing, they will successfully nullify the main threat to their defense. Also, the pace of Lingard, Alli, and Sterling along with their creative passes and the ability to run behind the opposition's defense will make life hard for Colombia and especially Yerry Mina.

Hence, England's attack will prove to be quite dangerous for the Colombian defense.