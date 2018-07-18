World Cup 2018: Best XI From The Tournament

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

The World Cup is over meaning an exciting month of football has come to an end. A full month of heart-stopping games, last minute goals, screamers, howlers and VAR controversy is now over and it's time to reflect on what was a fantastic Wolrd Cup.

It almost came home, the pre-tournament favourites Brazil disappointed, defending champions Germany suffered from the recent champions' curse as they crashed out in the group stage and France after 20 years won their second ever World Cup. What a month it's been but now it's time to see who impressed.

Making a best XI for this tournament is tough as so many players thrive in the spotlight. But some shine just a little more than others.

So as we say goodbye to the past month it's time to reflect on who stole the show and impressed in Russia.

Here is the 2018 FIFA World Cup best XI lined up in a 4-3-3:

Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris

France captain Hugo Lloris played a pivotal role in helping his nation win their second ever World Cup. The 31-year-old made some fantastic saves on route to the final and although he made an absolute howler in the final that shouldn’t take away from the fact that he had an amazing World Cup.

Saves against Australia, Argentina and Uruguay came at critical times and without those saves France might not be world champions right now. He stood up when needed. And with the great work his defence in front of him did he wasn't needed as often as other 'keepers in the tournament, meaning he had to be ready to bail them out when needed and he did.

Lloris may not have won the golden glove but the importance of his saves and the technique and skill they took to pull off surely had him close to winning the award ahead of Belgium's Thibaut Courtois. A client captain who led through his actions on the pitch, Lloris stood up when needed and gave his nation the chance they needed to lift the World Cup.

Goalkeeper honourable mentions: Thibaut Courtois, Jordan Pickford

