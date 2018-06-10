World Cup Fantasy: 5 Bargain Goalkeepers

5 bargain goalkeepers for your 2018 World Cup Fantasy squad

Will a goalkeeper help you lift your Fantasy World Cup trophy?

In a World Cup filled with high-profile names like Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, fantasy managers tend to spend lavishly on such glamorous names and are usually left with little to no money to buy other players.

Since fantasy managers work on a budget, it is tough to fit in all the high-profile names and the selected ones usually eat a huge chunk out of the allotted budget. Hence fantasy managers are usually left in a dilemma to find cheap but impactful players in other positions.

Goalkeepers are usually where fantasy managers tend to save their budgets the most and try to find cheap players with starting and clean sheet potential.

As big-name Goalkeepers like France's Hugo Lloris, Spain's David De Gea or Brazil's Allison who are coming off great seasons for their respective clubs, they demand a huge price for their services in any fantasy game.

It is usually advised with high caution to acquire their services as it might shave a dollar or two off t budget that might be required to pick someone like a De Bruyne or Harry Kane.

So buying a bargain goalkeeper with a high clean sheet potential is very important if fantasy managers want to keep their high-profile bank-breaking players in their squad.

So, on that note, here are 5 of the best bargain goalkeepers for your 2018 FIFA World Cup fantasy team:

#5 Wojciech Szczesny(Poland)

The new Juventus No.1 was hot for Il Bianconeri this season as he recorded 14 clean sheets in 21 matches across all competitions for them.

He is the Polish No.1 for the 2018 World Cup and will be hoping that his hot form continues into the tournament. Szczesny has let in just a solitary goal in Poland's last 2 friendlies.

According to FIFA rankings, Poland are placed in the 2nd easiest group in the tournament consisting of Colombia, Senegal and Japan. Szczesny can be backed to keep at least 2 clean sheets in his 3 group stage matchups.