Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup Fantasy: 5 Bargain Goalkeepers

5 bargain goalkeepers for your 2018 World Cup Fantasy squad

Raj Kiran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 13:28 IST
1.32K

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final
Will a goalkeeper help you lift your Fantasy World Cup trophy?

In a World Cup filled with high-profile names like Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, fantasy managers tend to spend lavishly on such glamorous names and are usually left with little to no money to buy other players.

Since fantasy managers work on a budget, it is tough to fit in all the high-profile names and the selected ones usually eat a huge chunk out of the allotted budget. Hence fantasy managers are usually left in a dilemma to find cheap but impactful players in other positions.

Goalkeepers are usually where fantasy managers tend to save their budgets the most and try to find cheap players with starting and clean sheet potential.

As big-name Goalkeepers like France's Hugo Lloris, Spain's David De Gea or Brazil's Allison who are coming off great seasons for their respective clubs, they demand a huge price for their services in any fantasy game.

It is usually advised with high caution to acquire their services as it might shave a dollar or two off t budget that might be required to pick someone like a De Bruyne or Harry Kane.

So buying a bargain goalkeeper with a high clean sheet potential is very important if fantasy managers want to keep their high-profile bank-breaking players in their squad.

So, on that note, here are 5 of the best bargain goalkeepers for your 2018 FIFA World Cup fantasy team:

#5 Wojciech Szczesny(Poland)

Poland prepare for the World Cup
Wojciech Szczesny

The new Juventus No.1 was hot for Il Bianconeri this season as he recorded 14 clean sheets in 21 matches across all competitions for them.

He is the Polish No.1 for the 2018 World Cup and will be hoping that his hot form continues into the tournament. Szczesny has let in just a solitary goal in Poland's last 2 friendlies.

According to FIFA rankings, Poland are placed in the 2nd easiest group in the tournament consisting of Colombia, Senegal and Japan. Szczesny can be backed to keep at least 2 clean sheets in his 3 group stage matchups.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Uruguay Football Wojciech Szczesny Kasper Schmeichel Fantasy Football Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: 5 lesser known youngsters to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 must-watch group stage fixtures
RELATED STORY
Most iconic football stadiums used at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 hidden gems who could shine in Russia
RELATED STORY
10 Top FIFA World Cup goals
RELATED STORY
10 biggest chokes in football history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: Group A Tactical Preview
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable World Cup tales - Ghanaian cries which...
RELATED STORY
10 most followed footballers on Facebook
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us