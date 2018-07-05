World Cup 2018: Three things England must change in order to reach the final

The Three Lions of England face an uphill task if they are to reach the 2018 World Cup final in Russia. The young side has already outdone itself by reaching the quarter-final for the first time since 2006 and there is already debate on whether or not the team can go all the way.

England manager Gareth Southgate has also proven that he is the right man for the job despite facing some criticism over selecting a relatively youthful squad.

Traditionally, England has always had big stars at a World Cup but very few have actually matched or at the very least attempted to replicate the heroics of the 1966 team that lifted the World Cup on home soil.

This year's edition has proven to be a competition of upsets with favourites Argentina, Portugal, Spain and even defending champions Germany sent packing before the quarter-final stage.

Their exit has opened the door for teams such as England who now stand a chance to make their mark in Russia.

England had a relatively easy group to navigate through and did not face a strong test until their last group match against Belgium. Even then, they had already secured qualification to the last 16 and fielded an under-strength side.

We cannot classify debutants Panama and Tunisia as quality opposition can we? However, in the last 16, England faced their first real test of the World Cup in the shape of Colombia.

This match was a clear indication that something needs to change in Southgate's team as they prepare to face tougher nations ahead.

Here's a look at three things England must do in order to reach the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

#3 Tactics

Southgate needs to change some of his tactics

Against Colombia, he was at times exposed because the South Americans were pushing forward in numbers. The other midfielders around Henderson like Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli are naturally offensive minded. Alli, in particular, has not had the best of times in the World Cup.

Also, they lack the physical presence to stop a well-organized midfield that France and Brazil have. Southgate needs to deploy another physically endowed midfielder to support Henderson.

Southgate has preferred and stuck to a 3-5-2 formation since November last year. It can be argued that England have won most of those matches in that period. It is with that same premise that Southgate used in his decision to leave out Chris Smalling from his squad selection.

They are at an advanced stage of a major competition and can no longer afford to play with one holding midfielder. Jordan Henderson has been superb in that holding midfield role in front of the back three.

The obvious choice Eric Dier who scored the decisive penalty against Colombia. Dier has the height and physical power to stop attackers and offers a serious threat on set pieces.

Southgate is unlikely to change his formation at this point of the competition so deploying the right kind of players is critical for him and more importantly England.