2019-20 Bundesliga: 6 breakout stars of the season

Bundesliga's breakout stars of the 2019/20 season

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated return of the German Bundesliga this weekend, we've summarised all the major events and talking points of the 2019/20 season before the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In this article, we look at the breakout stars in the Bundesliga this season. The German top-flight currently possesses some of the most exciting and talented prospects in European football, many of whom have come of age this season.

Just like Kai Havertz, Salif Sane and Jadon Sancho did so last year, here are the six players who've had a breakout campaign in the 2019-20 Bundesliga:

6 Bundesliga players who have had a breakout 2019-20 campaign:

#6 Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Steffen was having a breakout season before he got injured.

Zack Steffen's season was curtailed when he sustained a knee injury after the winter break that ruled him out of action for a while. But Steffen's impact was stellar while it lasted.

Signed on loan from Manchester City, the 25-year old debuted with a bang, making a league-high of ten saves against Werder Bremen in the opening weekend.

Steffen went on to continue in the same vein thereafter until his injury. His performances even drew superlatives from Fortuna Dusseldorf's sporting director.

The goalkeeper played ninety minutes in each of his 17 league games. His 67 saves are second-highest by a custodian in the Bundesliga this season. Steffen's absence could be acutely felt by the Fortunen in the final few games as they battle to survive in the top-flight.

#5 Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach)

After all, he is a chip off the old block!

Advertisement

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram seems to be following his legendary World Cup-winning father Lilian Thuram into the sport's elite. The 22-year old burst onto the scene in August last year in a DFB-Pokal clash where he netted the winner. He hasn't looked back ever since.

Thuram's versatility was evident when he played across various positions and impressed each time. Despite not having a fixed position on the pitch, he has managed to strike six goals and make a further eight assists in the Bundesliga, as the Foals occupy one of the Champions League spots.

#4 Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

The best is still to come from Reyna

In Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund might have unearthed the next Christian Pulisic. An American international just like the now Chelsea-bound star, Reyna impressed with the U19-BVB side during the first half of the campaign before making a move to the senior team.

Reyna has featured in all of Dortmund's Bundesliga games since his call-up, showing great promise with his performances.

The 17-year-old was on target in BVB's loss to Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal Cup, in the process becoming the youngest player to score a goal in the competition. Reyna then assisted Erling Braut Haaland for the winner against PSG.

Gio Reyna becomes the youngest goal scorer in Pokal history! ⭐️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xlKKOlNJvy — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 4, 2020

He is now touted to be the US national team's next big thing.

#3 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Bayern's best young player?

Bayern Munich appear to have abandoned their policy of going after star players and are instead investing on up-and-coming talents. One such player is Alphonso Davies. Davies made ish debut in January last year but has truly come of age this season.

The Canadian international has been a revelation in the left-back position, keeping out David Alaba out on several occasions.

Davies possesses a wide range of skills like ball control and accurate passing. He has particularly impressed with his speed down the flanks, something he demonstrated to full effect against Chelsea in the Champions League.

#2 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

PSG-outcast Nkunku has chosen his destination well

Devoid of opportunities to hone his talent at PSG, Christopher Nkunku joined RB Leipzig last summer and has played to his potential ever since. He has assisted 14 times in the Bundesliga this campaign, the most behind only Thomas Muller, while also chipping in with four goals.

The Frenchman is the play-making chieftain for the Red Bulls, operating right behind the peerless Timo Werner. Nkunku averages more key passes than anyone in the Leipzig side.

Strong, fast, and quick-witted, Nkunku appears to be an absolute bargain at € 15 million for the Bundesliga side.

#1 Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Ballon d'Or winner in the making?

Borussia Dortmund is armed with several young and exciting talents in their roster, none more so than Erling Braut Haaland.

The 19-year old prodigy has set the Bundesliga stage alight since his debut, coming off the bench to net an incredible hat-trick against Augsburg. He has netted nine more times in all competitions in ten appearances thereon, averaging a goal every 57 minutes.

Erling Haaland's @BlackYellow debut



3-1 ➡️ On from the bench (56')

3-2 ⚽ Goal (59')

3-4 ⚽ Goal (70')

3-5 ⚽ Goal (79') pic.twitter.com/Sa1zwFSjTx — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 18, 2020

Haaland has simply carried on from where he left off at RB Salzburg. The Norwegian teenager's imperious exploits have now bolstered Dortmund's push for the Bundesliga title.

His budding partnership with Jadon Sancho has also been exciting to watch. The young striker would surely aim to replicate his goal-scoring heroics once again when the Bundesliga season resumes this weekend.