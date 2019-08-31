Bundesliga 2019-20 Matchday 3 preview: Bayern at home to Mainz, Dortmund travel to Union Berlin

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 11 // 31 Aug 2019, 18:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern Munich

League leaders Borussia Dortmund lead a group of four teams, with two wins from as many matches, in the fledgling Bundesliga season.

On Matchday 3, Dortmund would look for a third win on the trot and defending champions Bayern Munich would strive to stay in touch with the league leaders by recording their first home win of the season and second overall, after a 2-2 draw at home to Hertha Berlin on the opening day of the season.

Here is where the two biggest teams in Germany line up on the third day of the domestic season:

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are the form-team and the Bundesliga leaders following their 5-1 opening day home win against Augsburg and a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Koln.

On Matchday 3, BVB travel to the Alte Försterei to face newly-promoted side Union Berlin, in what would be a first-ever meeting in the Bundesliga for both clubs. This would be the 911th different match-up in the history of the Bundesliga.

Union Berlin is the fifth team from erstwhile East Germany to play in the Bundesliga, following Dynamo Dresden, Hansa Rostock. VfB Leipzig and Energie Cottbus.

Dortmund are on a six-match winning run in all competitive games and have failed to find the back of the net only once in their last 14 Bundesliga games. The men in yellow would seek to continue their winning run at the newest Bundesliga venue and stay top of the league table ahead of the international break.

Bayern Munich

Lewandowski celebrates his hat-trick at Schalke

Advertisement

Bayern Munich welcome Mainz to the Allianz Arena on Matchday 3, hoping to notch up their first home win of the season and keep pace with league leaders Borussia Dortmund.

The defending champions have 19 wins, 4 losses and 3 draws against Mainz in the Bundesliga, including the 'double' last season. Mainz who haven't won at Bayern since the 2015-16 season.

Philippe Coutinho is set to make his home debut and coach Niko Kovac would be heartened by the news of Thiago Alcantara and Leon Goretzka resuming training in mid-week; the trio are expected to play some part in the home game against Mainz.

Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski, who scored a hat-trick on the second day of the season at Schalke and leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with 5 goals after 2 games, signed a new contract extension in mid-week that would keep the 31-year-old with the Bavarian outfit till the end of the 2023 season.