La Liga 2019-20 Matchday 3 preview: Leaders Atlético welcome Eibar to Madrid; Real and Barcelona on the road

After two matchdays of the 2019-20 Spanish LaLiga season, Atlético Madrid and Sevilla lead the fledgling league table with two wins out of two. Third-placed Real Madrid would look to record a second win of the season and keep their unbeaten run intact ahead of the international break. Barcelona would also seek to do likewise after an opening day defeat.

The third matchday of the season sees Atlético welcoming Eibar to the majestic Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, while Real Madrid and defending champions Barcelona are on the road as they strive to make up lost ground.

This is how the three biggest teams in Spain line up on matchday 3:

Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid is one of two teams, Sevilla being the other, to win their opening two games in the fledgling LaLiga season.

Diego Simeone's men play host to modest Eibar on matchday 3. Atléti drew 1-1 with Eibar at the Metropolitano last season and won by a solitary goal in the away match. In their last 10 games against Eibar, the Madrid club has won seven and drawn three.

Striker Alvaro Morata looks doubtful for the game after twisting his knee in midweek.

Barcelona

New signing Griezmann enjoys a goal-scoring home debut on Matchday-2

Defending champions Barcelona got back on the winning trail, registering their first victory of the season at home in a convincing 5-2 victory over Real Betis at the Camp Nou. New signing Antoine Griezmann celebrated his home debut with the brace.

Barca hit the road on matchday 3 when they travel to Osasuna. Barcelona are unbeaten in their last six games against Osasuna and have won the last three, scoring a staggering 17 goals and conceding just one.

However, going into the match, Barcelona (9th) are below the hosts in the fledgling league standings.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Neto have not recovered from their respective injuries and would not feature at the El Sadar. In the absence of Messi and Suarez, Griezmann would be entrusted to continue his good form and deliver the goods and the goals upfront at Osasuna.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid, who opened the season with a win at Celta Vigo to go top of the Spanish league for the first time in two years, stuttered to a disappointing 1-1 home draw in their next game against Real Valladolid.

On matchday 3, the Whites travel to Villarreal who have started the season with successive losses. In 38 previous games between the two sides, Madrid have won 22 times, including 9 times at Villarreal, drawn 12 and lost 4.

Isco has joined James Rodriguez, Brahim Díaz, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio on a burgeoning injury list for Real. However, new signing Eden Hazard is expected to make his much-anticipated debut at the Estadio de la Cerámica (formerly called El Madrigal).

Karim Benzema would hope to be on the scoring sheet for the third straight game, as Madrid look to close the gap on league leaders Atlético and Sevilla.