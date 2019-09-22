Sevilla vs Real Madrid Preview | La Liga 2019/20

Sevilla FC

Sevilla are level on points atop the La Liga after 4 match-days following stuttering starts to the season by defending champions, Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two most successful clubs in the Spanish league history.

In the early games on Saturday, Granada beat champions Barcelona 2-0 at home to surge to the top of the league on goal difference, ahead of Sevilla and Atlético Madrid, who drew at home to Celta Vigo.

On Sunday, Sevilla take on the Los Blancos where a win for either side, or a high scoring draw for Sevilla would see the league leadership change hands.

Here is a preview of the game between Sevilla and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid

After opening the league season with a 3-1 win at Celta Vigo, which put Madrid top of the league for the first time in two years, the record La Liga champions stuttered to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to modest Real Valladolid and a 2-2 stalemate at Villareal.

New signing Eden Hazard made his much-anticipated debut for the Los Blancos in a home game against Levante, where Real saw off a spirited comeback to hold on for a 3-2 win.

Since winning 3-2 at Sevilla in 2014-15, Real have lost on each of their next four visits to Andalusia. Madrid have only won thrice in their last ten trips to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The Los Blancos are yet to keep a clean sheet in five competitive games this season but Karim Benzema's form in the league (four goals in four games) would be heartening news for Zidane's men who would look to get back to winning ways following a chastening 0-3 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek.

Marcelo, Luka Modric, Isco, and Federico Valverde are unavailable for the match against Sevilla while Gareth Bale is available for selection after missing the Levante game due to a suspension.

Sevilla are fresh off a 3-0 victory in the Europa League against Qarabag in mid-week. It marked a fourth successive away clean sheet, in the process, equalling a club record.

Except for Nolito, who misses out due to an injury, Julen Lopetegui has a full complement of players at his disposal for the Madrid game.

When asked about former Madrid player, Javier Hernandez, Lopetegui remained tight-lipped about his starting XI, indicating that a few changes could be on the cards, considering the short turn around between games.