2019/20 La Liga Sunday Roundup - Matchday 4 | La Liga Scores

Sevilla went top of La Liga with the win over Alaves

This past Sunday saw red cards rain down upon La Liga as five players were sent off across three games. The standout game was the last one of the weekend as Real Betis salvaged a point despite having William Carvalho sent off in the 25th minute.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid's slip up on Saturday allowed Real Madrid and Barcelona to close the gap on them, however, it also gave Sevilla the opportunity to go top of La Liga. Joan Jordan's lone strike was enough to put them a point ahead of Atleti and top of the table, at least for now, as they turn their attention to European action in midweek.

Eibar 1-2 Espanyol

Ivan Ramis 58'; Facundo Ferreyra 76', Esteban Granero 78'

Red Card: Naldo 90+1'

A game in which both sides traded blows, but neither created too many clear cut chances. Espanyol proved to be more clinical though, scoring two goals from two shots on target in two minutes.

Alaves 0-1 Sevilla

Joan Jordan 37'

Sevilla probably should have scored more, but they will settle for the 1-0 victory as it takes them one point clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Celta Vigo 0-2 Granada

German Sanchez 45', Yangel Herrera 54'

Red Cards: Jorge Saenz 11', Fran Beltran 29'

Celta proved to be their own worst enemy as they went down to 9 men within 30 minutes. Granada did well to capitalise on their advantage by scoring on either side of half-time.

Osasuna have drawn three consecutive games in La Liga

Real Valladolid 1-1 Osasuna

Pablo Hervias 65'; Robert Ibanez 81'

Valladolid nearly secured their second win of the season only to be denied by Robert Ibanez. Osasuna, however, got the point to remain undefeated in four games (1W, 3D).

Real Betis 1-1 Getafe

Joaquin 73' (P); Jaime Mata 15' (P)

Red Cards: William Carvalho 15', Lorenzo Moron 90+4'

Getafe looked like they would run away with it at one point, but driven by their talismanic captain Joaquin, 10-man Real Betis rallied to rescue a point.

Saturday's Scores

Real Madrid are now third in La Liga after Atletico slipped up this week

RCD Mallorca 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid 3-2 Levante (Karim Benzema 25' 31', Casemiro 40'; Borja Mayoral 49', Gonzalo Melero 75')

Leganes 0-3 Villarreal (Gerard Moreno 26', 90+3'; Jonathan Silva 39' [OG])

Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid (Martin Odegaard 58', Nacho Monreal 61')

Barcelona 5-2 Valencia (Ansu Fati 2', Frenkie de Jong 7', Gerard Pique 51', Luis Suarez 61' 82'; Kevin Gameiro 27', Maxi Gomez 90+2')