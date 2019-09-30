2019/20 La Liga Sunday Roundup - Matchday 7 | La Liga Scores

An unconvincing performance and a less than ideal result, but Real Madrid are top of La Liga for now

Real Madrid still sit pretty at the top of La Liga following this week's action after their drab 0-0 draw in the Madrid Derby. They have lost ground in the run for the title though as Barcelona beat Getafe 2-0 to close the gap to 2 points at the top. But the race is just about heating up; as the top eight teams are divided by just 4 points after 7 games played.

Sevilla 3-2 Real Sociedad

Nolito 18', Lucas Ocampos 47', Franco Vazquez 80'; Mikel Oyarzabal 4', Portu 87'

Despite Real Sociedad's attempts at a late comeback, Sevilla managed to keep them at bay to return to winning ways after two consecutive losses.

Levante 1-1 Osasuna

Hernani 4'; Ruben Garcia 57'

Red Card: Hernani 72'

The home side could've taken all three points in the game but the red card saw the momentum switch to the away side who couldn't make the best of their chances and settled for a point.

Alaves 2-0 RCD Mallorca

Lucas Perez 76' (P), Joselu 86'

In what seemed like a crunch tie in this season's relegation battle, Alaves got a crucial victory over Mallorca who have now lost three games on the trot.

Eibar 2-0 Celta Vigo

Edu Exposito 47', Fabian Orellana 60'

A convincing win over Celta Vigo means that after a difficult start, Eibar now have two wins in a row and can build from here.

Espanyol 0-2 Real Valladolid

Michel Herrero 26 (P), Oscar Plano 90'

Red Card: Fernando Calero 65'

The visitors were just more clinical than the home side. On balance they both created decent chances but Real Valladolid trumped the home side with better efforts on goal.

Saturday's Scores:

Ter Stegen got an assist against Getafe as Luis Suarez scored from his clearance

Villarreal 5-1 Real Betis (Karl Toko Ekambi 39' 76', Santi Cazorla 68' [P], Gerard Moreno 90+2', Samuel Chukwueze 90+4; Emerson 48')

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Valencia (Denis Cheryshev 27')

Getafe 0-2 Barcelona (Luis Suarez 41', Junior Firpo 49')

Granada 1-0 Leganes (Antonio Puertas 28')

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid