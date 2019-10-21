2019/20 LaLiga Sunday Roundup - Matchday 9 | LaLiga Scores

Martin Odegaard continues to impress at the heart of Real Sociedad's midfield

Things are really starting to heat up in La Liga as only three points separate the top six sides. This is generally the time that the top teams start to pull away from the rest of the pack, but with almost no team showing consistency at this point, it's anyone's guess as to who rises in the ranks.

Sevilla were able to nick a late win against Levante while Real Sociedad are starting to look like a side that could make a realistic bid for a top four spot in La Liga this season.

Sevilla 1-0 Levante

Luuk de Jong 86'

In a game that saw both sides throw absolutely everything they had at each other, Sevilla were fortunate to come out on top thanks to a late goal by their Dutch forward Luuk de Jong. It's a significant win that keeps them within touching distance of the top of the table.

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Valladolid

Inaki Williams 33'; Inigo Martinez 71' (OG)

Athletic Bilbao will be disappointed to come away from their game against Real Valladolid with only a point. With plenty of opportunities to nick all three points, they were left ruing their missed chances in the end as the visitors found a way back into the game.

Espanyol 0-1 Villarreal

Karl Toko Ekambi 17'

A gritty performance from the Yellow Submarine saw them take home three valuable points. Both sides were evenly matched, but Villarreal proved to be more clinical in front of goal.

Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Betis

Javi Garcia 22' (OG), Willian Jose 36', Portu 58'; Lorenzo Moron 12'

Real Sociedad moved to fourth with their win over Real Betis and are now placed just behind surprise package Granada and level on points with Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Moron scored his seventh goal for Betis this season, taking him to the top of the goalscoring charts.

Alaves 2-0 Celta Vigo

Lisandro Magallan 50', Lucas Perez 82'

Celta Vigo have blown hot and cold this season and were exposed by some good play by Alaves on the day. The hosts came away with three points thanks to an inspired display in front of their own fans in a crucial tie.

Saturday Scores

Granada 1-0 Osasuna (Domingos Duarte 38'; Red Card: Fran Merida 90+2')

Eibar 0-3 Barcelona (Antoine Griezmann 13', Lionel Messi 58', Luis Suarez 66')

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Valencia (Diego Costa 36' [P]; Dani Parejo 86', Red Card: Lee Kang-In 90+1')

Getafe 2-0 Leganes (Angel Rodriguez 64', 84')

RCD Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid (Lago Junior 7'; Red Card: Alvaro Odriozola 74').