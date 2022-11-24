2022 FIFA World Cup: 5 goalkeepers with the most saves so far

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has lived up to its billing so far. The first round of group stage matches are still ongoing but we have seen impressive displays, massive wins, upsets and a lot of excitement.

Countries like England, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands have begun the World Cup on a good note, picking up wins in their opening fixtures. Meanwhile, the likes of Argentina and Germany suffered shocking defeats to lesser teams in their group openers.

The World Cup has also brought some individual brilliance to the fore, especially from goalkeepers who have put up superb performances in between the sticks.

This article will take a look at the five goalies with the most saves at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the moment.

#4 Andries Noppert - 4 saves

Andries Noppert celebrates his side 2-0 victory over Senegal

Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert became the Netherlands No.1 after head coach Louis van Gaal decided against including Jasper Cillessen and Tim Krul in his 26-man World Cup squad.

The SC Heerenveen goalkeeper surprisingly did not play a single game at the international level before making his debut in the Netherlands' first World Cup group encounter against Senegal. The 28-year-old made four saves as Van Gaal's side scored two late goals to seal a 2-0 victory over the 2021 AFCON champions. Two of his saves were made from inside the box and he also made one high claim.

Prior to playing on football's biggest stage, Noppert plied his trade across five clubs in the Netherlands and Italy - Heerenveen, NAC Breda, Foggia (Serie C), Dordrecht (Netherlands' second-tier) and Go Ahead Eagles. He has played 108 games across competitions for the clubs, keeping 29 clean sheets and conceding 154 goals.

#3 Wojciech Szczesny - 4 saves

Mexico v Poland: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Poland played a goalless draw in their Group C World Cup opener against Mexico. The Polish side had a penalty in the game but captain Robert Lewandowski failed to convert following a brilliant save from veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The Mexicans had a larger chunk of possession in the game (61% -39%), and dictated the pace of the game. However, they failed to find the back of the net thanks to Wojciech Szczesny's astounding performance on the day.

The Juventus goalkeeper made four crucial saves in the game to make sure both teams shared the spoils. He made two saves from inside the box, making one punching save and one high claim.

At club level this season, Szczesny has played 13 games across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding 12 goals. He has had to share goalkeeping responsibilities this time around with Mattia Perin.

#3 Aymen Dahmen - 5 saves

Denmark v Tunisia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

North African nation Tunisia took on Denmark in their opening game of the 2022 World Cup. Impressively, they were able to stop the Danes from scoring as both teams played out a goalless draw.

Aymen Dahmen was the man between the sticks for the Carthage Eagles. The 25-year-old made five saves to help his team earn a point against their European ccounterparts. Two of the saves were made from inside the box. He also gave a whopping eight accurate long balls and made one clearance.

The Tunisia custodian has plied his trade at only club so far, Club Sportif Sfaxien. He has made 132 appearances for the Tunisian top-flight club, keeping an impressive 68 clean sheets and conceding 84 goals. He is a three-time Tunisian Cup winner with his club, with the latest triumph coming earlier this year.

#2 Mohammed Al-Owais - 5 saves

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Saudi Arabia produced the first upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they incredibly beat Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium in their opener. Messi gave his side an early lead in the first half, but the Saudi Arabians rallied back in the second half with two goals in five minutes to seal a historic victory.

In their search for an equalizer, the Argentines piled a lot of pressure on Herve Renard's team but they kept it compact at the back till the end of the game. Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was crowned 'Man of the Match' and deserved it after making five vital saves to deny the South American against a goal from open play.

All of the 31-year-old's fives were made from inside the box. He made one punching save, one high claim and successfully exercised one episode of running out of his goal.

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al Owais is the Player of the Match. He made FIVE saves against Argentina

The 42-capped international plies his trade for three Saudi Arabian clubs in his professional career, making 161 appearances across competitions and keeping 41 clean sheets.

#1 Shuichi Gonda - 8 saves

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The second-biggest upset of the tournament came in the Group E opening match between Germany and Japan. Like the Saudi Arabians, the Asian giants pulled off a second-half comeback to stun the 2014 world champions.

Ilkay Gundogan put Hansi Flick's side in front via a penalty in the first-half, but goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the second-half secured a 2-1 victory for Japan.

However, it was Shuichi Gonda's heroic performance between the sticks on the day which won his side maximum points. He made eight exceptional saves to stop the opposition from scoring.

4 saves in 20 seconds.



Shūichi Gonda was the difference-maker between the sticks! You voted him your

#GERJPN



Player of the Match!

Four of his eight saves came from inside the box. He also made two punching saves, gave four accurate long balls and made three clearances. The 33-year-old veteran has amassed a whopping 432 appearances at club level, keeping 134 clean sheets.

