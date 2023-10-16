With another exciting game week in the books, it's time to reflect on the standout Fantasy Premier League (FPL) performers from GW8. In a week where big goalscorers like Marcus Rashford and Erling Haaland blanked, the door was open for differential picks to stake their claim for a spot in the FPL squads.

While premium assets may garner the most attention, success in FPL is often determined by finding those valuable gems that outperform their price tag.

This week threw plenty of surprises, with several low-priced players exploding into life. With Gameweek 9 just around the corner, let's review the best XI from GW8 and see which players the managers should target for their squads.

#1 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea, Midfielder)

Bonus points: 3; total points: 16

Raheem Sterling was the star of the show as Chelsea cruised to a 1-4 victory away at Burnley in the Premier League. The England international tormented Burnley's defense throughout, scoring one and assisting another to take his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) tally to 16 points for the match.

Playing on the left wing, Sterling looked sharp right from the outset. Sterling's persistence and guile won Chelsea a penalty just before halftime. With the goal and two assists, Sterling finished with a handsome 16-point FPL haul.

Chelsea is looking to build momentum after some early-season struggles, and Raheem Sterling appears and has the quality and confidence to be the Blues' go-to match-winner.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, midfielder)

Bonus points: 3; total points: 15

Mohamed Salah was back to his lethal best as he scored twice to earn Liverpool a 2-2 draw away at Brighton in the Premier League. The Egyptian king let all hell break loose, taking his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) tally to 15 points for GW 8.

Salah was a constant menace to the Brighton defense throughout the match, beyond just his two goals. His first touch and silky footwork opened up space for his Liverpool teammates to exploit. The Liverpool talisman also contributed defensively, tracking back to win possession and launching counterattacks with clever one-touch passing.

While dropping two points on the road is not ideal for Liverpool’s Premier League title ambitions, the return to the scoring ways of Mohamed Salah will delight manager Jurgen Klopp.

#3 Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur, Defender)

Bonus points: 3; total points: 15

Tottenham left it late but sealed a gritty 0-1 victory away at Luton Town thanks to Micky van de Ven's goal, sending Spurs top of the Premier League table.

On a not-so-fluent day for Ange Postecoglou's men, their summer signing Van de Ven popped up with the decisive breakthrough.

The Dutch defender outjumped the Luton defense in the 88th minute to powerfully head home Ivan Perisic's cross. Van de Ven’s pace and strength ensured he never lost a physical battle.

Composed under pressure, he also showcased smart reading of the game and choice of positioning.

#4: Scott McTominay (Manchester United, midfielder)

Bonus points: 3; total points: 14

Scott McTominay sensationally snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Manchester United as his stoppage-time brace earned a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Brentford.

Introduced in the 87th minute with United trailing, McTominay produced a simply stunning impact off the bench. With United's unbeaten start under Erik ten Hag on the line, the Scottish midfielder took matters into his own hands with two late stoppage-time goals.

McTominay could not have done more in his short time on the pitch to turn the game on its head.

With 14 FPL points and 3 bonus points, McTominay makes it into the FPL Gameweek 8 team of the week.

#5: Jack Harrison (Everton, midfielder)

Bonus points: 3; total points: 14

Jack Harrison turned in a man-of-the-match display as his goal and assist helped Everton cruise to a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

After a cautious opening, Harrison sprung into life to break the deadlock on the stroke of halftime. With Everton dominating after the interval, Harrison turned provider for their second. This was undoubtedly his best performance in an Everton shirt so far.

Harrison walked away with a 14-point Fantasy Premier League (FPL) haul. More performances like this, especially his stunning goal, will propel him into Goal of the Season contention come May.

Everton fans will hope this emphatic win over Bournemouth, inspired by Jack Harrison, can kickstart a climb up the Premier League table.

FPL Team of the Week for GW 1

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford (Everton): Bonus Points 2, Total Points 9

Defenders

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur): Bonus Points 3, Total Points 15

Pau Torres (Aston Villa): Bonus Points 2, Total Points 10

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace): Bonus Points 3, Total Points 9

Ben White (Arsenal): Bonus Points 3, Total Points 9

Midfielders

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea): Bonus Points 3, Total Points 16

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): Bonus Points 3, Total Points 15

Scott McTominay (Manchester United): Bonus Points 3, Total Points 14

Jack Harrison (Everton): Bonus Points 3, Total Points 14

Cole Palmer (Chelsea): Bonus Points 2, Total Points 12

Forwards

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United): Bonus Points 3, Total Points 13

Total points: 136

FPL TOTW GW8

