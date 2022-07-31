26-year-old Chelsea star offered to Real Madrid - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly offered Spanish giants Real Madrid the chance to sign Timo Werner this summer. The German has struggled to live up to expectations since joining the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2020.

As per Cadena Ser via [Managing Madrid], the Blues are willing to part ways with the striker this summer and have offered him to Real Madrid. The west London club are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of €35 million for the 26-year-old. Reports suggest Los Blancos also have the chance to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Werner joined Chelsea in a deal worth £47.7 million. The German endured a difficult debut campaign with Chelsea as he struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League.

He fell behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign and ended the season with just 12 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Romelu Lukaku's arrival from Inter Milan last summer resulted in Werner falling further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. He failed to nail down a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up and scored just 11 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old endured a disappointing pre-season tour and could therefore be axed by Chelsea this summer.

As for Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti's side were heavily dependent on Karim Benzema's goalscoring abilities last season. The Spanish giants lack adequate cover and competition for the veteran forward. Furthermore, Real Madrid have been left short of attacking options since Gareth Bale and Isco's departure last month.

Marco Asensio could also be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as he has just one year left on his contract with the club, as per The Sun. Real Madrid could therefore be forced to sign a forward before the close of the transfer window.

Timo Werner's ability to play as a striker and winger makes him a good transfer target for Ancelotti's side. The club will reportedly make a decision in the next 12 days as they want to finalize the squad before the start of the season.

Chelsea unlikely to sanction the sale of Armando Broja if Timo Werner joins Real Madrid

Chelsea are unlikely to entertain the thought of parting ways with Armando Broja if Real Madrid accept the Blues' offer and sign Timo Werner this summer. The club have already allowed Romelu Lukaku to rejoin Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal this summer. Werner's potential departure would leave Thomas Tuchel's side desperately short of attacking options.

As per The Sun, West Ham are interested in signing Armando Broja. The Chelsea striker spent last season on loan at Southampton, where he scored nine goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The Albanian is seen as one for the future by the Blues, who have reportedly rejected the Hammers' £30 million bid for the striker. Thomas Tuchel's side will be desperate to keep hold of Broja, especially if Timo Werner leaves the club this summer.

