29-year-old Manchester United star ruled out of derby against Manchester City; decision to be made on availability of two key players

Harry Maguire has been ruled out of Manchester United's clash with Manchester City on Sunday (October 2) due to injury.

The 29-year-old defender picked up a knock during England's 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley Stadium on Monday, September 26. Following the clash, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate told reporters (as per The Evening Standard):

“John Stones is feeling something with his hamstring and I think Harry is feeling something a little bit as well."

After the game at Wembley, the Manchester United captain was spotted limping by supporters and Harry Kane was full of praise for his England colleague. The Tottenham Hotspur striker stated:

“H [Maguire] had a pretty decent injury at the end there and he played another five or 10 minutes on almost one leg. So great character from him, really proud of him for that.”

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Harry Maguire ruled out of Sunday's Manchester derby. Martial and Rashford back in training. Decision to be made around them. Harry Maguire ruled out of Sunday's Manchester derby. Martial and Rashford back in training. Decision to be made around them.

BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone has now confirmed that the much-maligned defender will miss Sunday's Manchester derby through injury.

The centre-half was relegated to the bench by Erik ten Hag following his poor recent run of form. He started in the Red Devils' opening two defeats of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Maguire has not started a Premier League game since for United, during which time they have won four consecutive games.

Elsewhere, Stone also confirmed that Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are back in training and could return for Sunday's derby.

Both centre-forwards were doubts for the huge clash at the Etihad, which led many to believe that Cristiano Ronaldo could be in line to start in the derby.

“His quality is really good, you see that from his caps for England. I am sure he can turn it around — really, I am convinced of that”. Erik ten Hag on Harry Maguire: “I’ve to coach him and back him — but I back Maguire because I believe in him”.“His quality is really good, you see that from his caps for England. I am sure he can turn it around — really, I am convinced of that”. Erik ten Hag on Harry Maguire: “I’ve to coach him and back him — but I back Maguire because I believe in him”. 🔴 #MUFC“His quality is really good, you see that from his caps for England. I am sure he can turn it around — really, I am convinced of that”. https://t.co/1HLZjXLf17

Premier League Player of the Month could return for Manchester United this weekend

Following a slow start to the season, Marcus Rashford scored three goals and provided two assists in September to win the Player of the Month award.

The 24-year-old forward limped off during Manchester United's most recent league clash against Arsenal, which took place four weeks ago. After receiving his award, Rashford told the Premier League:

"It's a good feeling. We didn’t start the season so strongly so to get four wins on the bounce is really good. It’s still fairly new with the manager and we’ve got much better at doing the things he wants us to. But there are still a lot of steps to take and we’re all looking forward to doing that together."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Marcus Rashford has won @premierleague player of the month for a second time, and first since January 2019. He registered as many goal involvements in two appearances in September (4 - 2 goals, 2 assists) as he did from January to August 2022 in the competition. Resurgent. 2 - Marcus Rashford has won @premierleague player of the month for a second time, and first since January 2019. He registered as many goal involvements in two appearances in September (4 - 2 goals, 2 assists) as he did from January to August 2022 in the competition. Resurgent. https://t.co/hOPlBkNRda

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table ahead of the derby and are on a four-match win streak in the league.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are second in the league and are unbeaten.

