3 ways how Manchester United could line-up with Willian next season

Willian may soon be a Manchester United player if reports are to be believed

Every post-season transfer window has a long- drawn transfer saga and this summer, it's Willian who finds himself in the midst of one. The talk of the Chelsea man's next destination has lasted for pretty much the whole window but with just 10 days left until the transfer window shuts, the Brazilian's future might just be decided.

Though it seemed like Willian was on the verge of joining Barcelona just a few days back, it now looks like the winger is all set for a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. Willian could be United's third significant signing of the summer after Diego Dalot and Fred and one can expect him to be one of the first names on Manchester United's team sheet next season.

Here are three ways how Manchester United could line-up with Willian in their ranks next season.

#3 4-4-2

This is how United could use the 4-4-2 formation next season

The 4-4-2 formation is one of the oldest football formations and used to be Sir Alex Ferguson's prefered style of play during his trophy-laden time in charge of the side. But ever since the Scotsman bid farewell back in 2013, United have hardly used the formation, with the likes of David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all having their own prefered formations.

But Willian's addition could well see Mourinho and United going back to the tried and tested formation as the now the Red Devils have Willian playing on the right and Alexis Sanchez, playing on the left, both of whom are willing to combine their defensive responsibilities along with their natural attacking play.

More importantly, United have also been linked with a stunning move for Harry Kane and though that may be a long shot, the fans will be salivating at the prospect of having Romelu Lukaku and Kane link-up in attack with Alexis and Willian down the wings.

But even if Kane does not join Mourinho's side, United could still give this formation a shot with Marcus Rashford partnering Lukaku up top.

