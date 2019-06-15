×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 cheaper alternatives to Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United should consider signing

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
719   //    15 Jun 2019, 12:32 IST

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's eyewatering valuation has been a stumbling block for Manchester United
Aaron Wan-Bissaka's eyewatering valuation has been a stumbling block for Manchester United

Manchester United have endured a nightmarish spell since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as the club's manager on a permanent basis. This past season was a disappointing one, having finished sixth and given their failure to capture any silverware either.

Solskjaer did offer fresh hopes in his early tenure as interim manager, winning several successive matches while coaching them to a miraculous comeback win against PSG in the Champions League last-16. Nevertheless, fans have expected no less than quality reinforcements this summer after a disastrous finishing to a strenuous campaign.

According to recent reports, the Red Devils have been closely linked with Crystal Palace's defensive sensation Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The right-back has quickly established his ever-improving reputation as one of the league's best fullbacks in 2018/19 - so many feel he could help solve their lingering problems at the back, given his excellent defensive statistics.

Unfortunately for them though, Palace are said to have reportedly rejected their initial £40m offer and Roy Hodgson is said to demand as much as £60-70m for the 21-year-old.

With that in mind, there's no reason why United could not invest that money in another top right-back and instead invest more money elsewhere to continue strengthening their squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. So without further ado, let's take a look at three alternatives to Wan-Bissaka who United should consider this summer:

#3 Thomas Meunier

Meunier in action against Champions League winners Liverpool during their Group C fixture at Anfield
Meunier in action against Champions League winners Liverpool during their Group C fixture at Anfield

Dani Alves' presence has proven a hindrance for former Club Brugge defender Meunier, who has had to share minutes alongside the experienced Brazilian down PSG's right-hand side.

Nonetheless, many regard the 27-year-old as an elite defender after an impressive World Cup showing last summer. Tall, physically strong and equally creative-minded as he is defensively strong, Meunier has netted three league goals and assisted the same despite playing minutes in France's top-flight this past season.

Aside from his goal contributions, the Belgian's defensive statistics have also been impressive too: recording 1.8 tackles and 1.3 clearances on average per game across all competitions. He has won plenty of aerial duels and is expected to command a fee of €30m (£26.8m), which could prove a bargain given Palace's valuation of Wan-Bissaka.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United João Cancelo Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
3 cheaper alternatives that Manchester United could consider instead of Matthijs De Ligt
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Alternatives Man Utd Should Consider Signing!
RELATED STORY
3 Right-Backs Manchester United should consider signing in the summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be a fantastic buy for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
United make improved offer to star defender, Solskjaer will have to pay £70m for right-back target and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Aaron Wan-Bissaka favours Old Trafford move as Crystal Palace want £50 million 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United need to bid £60m to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Solskjaer close to signing Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: "£65million? It’s crazy"- Arsenal legend reacts to United's target Aaron Wan-Bissaka's price tag 
RELATED STORY
3 Strikers Manchester United should consider signing if Romelu Lukaku leaves this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer news: Red Devils make 'substantial' bid for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us