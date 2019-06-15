3 cheaper alternatives to Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United should consider signing

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 719 // 15 Jun 2019, 12:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's eyewatering valuation has been a stumbling block for Manchester United

Manchester United have endured a nightmarish spell since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as the club's manager on a permanent basis. This past season was a disappointing one, having finished sixth and given their failure to capture any silverware either.

Solskjaer did offer fresh hopes in his early tenure as interim manager, winning several successive matches while coaching them to a miraculous comeback win against PSG in the Champions League last-16. Nevertheless, fans have expected no less than quality reinforcements this summer after a disastrous finishing to a strenuous campaign.

According to recent reports, the Red Devils have been closely linked with Crystal Palace's defensive sensation Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The right-back has quickly established his ever-improving reputation as one of the league's best fullbacks in 2018/19 - so many feel he could help solve their lingering problems at the back, given his excellent defensive statistics.

Unfortunately for them though, Palace are said to have reportedly rejected their initial £40m offer and Roy Hodgson is said to demand as much as £60-70m for the 21-year-old.

With that in mind, there's no reason why United could not invest that money in another top right-back and instead invest more money elsewhere to continue strengthening their squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. So without further ado, let's take a look at three alternatives to Wan-Bissaka who United should consider this summer:

#3 Thomas Meunier

Meunier in action against Champions League winners Liverpool during their Group C fixture at Anfield

Dani Alves' presence has proven a hindrance for former Club Brugge defender Meunier, who has had to share minutes alongside the experienced Brazilian down PSG's right-hand side.

Nonetheless, many regard the 27-year-old as an elite defender after an impressive World Cup showing last summer. Tall, physically strong and equally creative-minded as he is defensively strong, Meunier has netted three league goals and assisted the same despite playing minutes in France's top-flight this past season.

Aside from his goal contributions, the Belgian's defensive statistics have also been impressive too: recording 1.8 tackles and 1.3 clearances on average per game across all competitions. He has won plenty of aerial duels and is expected to command a fee of €30m (£26.8m), which could prove a bargain given Palace's valuation of Wan-Bissaka.

1 / 3 NEXT