3 areas Manchester United have to strengthen before the transfer window closes

Solskjaer needs to strengthen some areas of his squad.

The January transfer window is approaching its end and Manchester United are yet to complete any new signings. The Red Devils have endured a frustrating month on the transfer market so far but fans are hopeful that the last few days can prove to be fruitful.

United's pursuit of playmaker Bruno Fernandes has dragged on, with Sporting Lisbon not budging on their valuation of the Portuguese international. The club have attempted to negotiating a lower price but Sporting are remaining firm, which has resulted in the transfer going cold.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately needs to strengthen his current squad as United currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

United are also still in the UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, so if recruitment goes well, then there is a very good chance of winning some silverware. Their Carabao Cup journey looks set to end soon as they enter the second leg against Manchester City trailing 3-1, however glory in the FA Cup and Europa League is well on the cards.

It is not just poor performances that should concern Solskjaer. The Red Devils have suffered from many injuries to star players this season, which could prove to be crucial for the remainder of the season.

World Cup winner Paul Pogba has missed a majority of the season and top scorer Marcus Rashford has recently been ruled out for an extended period, meaning two of the team's best players in terms of goals and assists are not available for selection.

Midfielder Scott McTominay, who emerged as a surprisingly reliable option for Solskjaer, has also been out of action with an injury so the squad looks to be pretty thin at the moment.

The manager has resorted to using youngsters from the club's academy and they have done very well for themselves whenever they have been handed their chance, but a few more experienced players need to be brought in to help in the push for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Here are three areas that United have to try and strengthen this week:

#1 Striker

Marcus Rashford was injured in the FA Cup clash with Wolves, leaving a hole in United's attacking options.

United need a new striker. Anthony Martial is currently filling in well for the injured Marcus Rashford but he can't take upon the load of every competition by himself. The Red Devils have been linked with moves for strikers such as Islam Slimani in recent days but a player of real quality needs to be added to the squad.

Paris Saint Germain forward Edinson Cavani is eager to secure a move away from the Ligue 1 giants and could be a good short-term option for United but that's not what Solskjaer needs.

United need a forward who can still compete for a starting role even when Rashford is fully fit and at the moment, Mason Greenwood looks like the most likely player to fill in for the England star.

Whatever happens, United need to ensure that they're well-stocked in attack because strikers win games, and that's exactly what United need to start doing - winning games.

As good as Martial is, he is sometimes guilty of rushing his finishes, such as the great chance at Anfield against Liverpool in the Premier League when he blasted over the crossbar from inside the box.

A calm, physical and clinical forward would be a massive boost for the team.

