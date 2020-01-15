3 Arsenal academy players who need to go out on loan in January

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League 2

The January window is set to be a busy one for Arsenal - not in terms of arrivals, but mainly departures. Arsenal have a plethora of top-quality young players at the club who are ready to take the next step.

Already this window, the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Dejan Iliev have gone out on loan. Eddie Nketiah is also set to leave despite just returning from a spell at Leeds United, which didn’t work out too well.

The importance of young players to Arsenal has always been paramount, but none more so than now. This is a time where the Gunners are struggling to compete with their rivals in the market, so instead they must produce the better academy products. And in order for those diamonds in the dirt to be fine-tuned, they must first put in the work on loan.

Here are three Arsenal academy players that need to go out on loan this month.

#3 Zech Medley

Arsenal v Colorado Rapids

Many have looked at Zech Medley as the potential answer to all of Arsenal’s defensive problems. The youngster is one of Arsenal’s brightest prospects, with many tipping him to be the next one to break through at the Emirates.

At just 19 years of age, Medley has made six U23 and two EFL trophy appearances this season. During pre-season, Unai Emery took the defender to the US tour in which he started several games alongside Laurent Koscielny.

But in the match against Angers, Medley proved that he wasn’t quite ready for first team football. The youngster lost the ball on a few occasions and even lost out on a few aerial duels.

A loan deal this month would allow the 19-year-old to gain some senior experience at a Championship club or mid-table team in one of Europe’s top 5 leagues. He needs to work on his decision-making, man-marking, composure on the ball and positioning before he's ready to break into Arsenal’s first team.

