3 Arsenal players that need to show improvement after the winter break

Kian Long
ANALYST
Modified 08 Feb 2020, 21:19 IST

Mikel Arteta will hope to see a real U-turn in the performances of these players.
Mikel Arteta will hope to see a real U-turn in the performances of these players.

This weekend, Arsenal will be free of action as they have a much-needed winter break. This is the first time the new schedule has been implemented in England, and Mikel Arteta will be thankful he has time to get back to basics with his side.

Arteta was dropped into the deep end and the fixtures have been coming in thick and fast since his arrival as manager. However, now that Arsenal have been gifted this break, Arteta will expect to see improvements from his side.

The Gunners have been in okay form lately. Yes, they have remained unbeaten since the turn of the new year, but they will feel like they need to get on a good winning track if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

That said, many players have impressed under Arteta including Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka. However, there are some that need to improve if they are to be given any more time in the starting XI.

Here are three Arsenal players that need to work hard in this winter break and show an improvement in their performances going forward:

Luck hasn
Luck hasn't been on Lacazette's side lately.

#1 Alexandre Lacazette

For me, Alexandre Lacazette has been the one weak link in this Arsenal side, which is a shame because he is such a talented striker. Chances have been coming his way but unfortunately, he hasn't been able to convert them.

The last time Lacazette was on the score sheet for Arsenal was in the away draw with Standard Liege back in December. Since then, he has made nine appearances and managed only the one assist.

The good news for Arsenal fans is that Lacazette went through an even worse patch of form under Arsene Wenger in his first season. The French striker worked hard and made a comeback like no other; towards the end of that season, he was firing on all cylinders.

So an improvement now is definitely achievable. He just needs to trust in what Arteta is telling him and likewise, Arteta must trust in Lacazette to provide the goods. Dropping him at this stage would be a massive blow to his morale given he is already low on confidence.

Published 08 Feb 2020, 21:19 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Alexandre Lacazette
