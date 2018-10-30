3 Arsenal Players that Thierry Henry could take to Monaco

Thierry Henry recently joined Monaco as their head coach despite having limited experience

Thierry Henry landed a huge opportunity when he signed on as the manager of Monaco this month. Despite the team's current struggles, they remain one of the biggest team's in France and they are currently involved in the UEFA Champions League.

The team, however, is known for selling on it's best players and replacing them with younger player's that cost a fraction of the price. It is likely that the 41-year-old will have to nurture young players just like Arsene Wenger did at Arsenal, and the former France strikers contacts with his old club make potential deals possible. Here we will look at the three players that could make the move from the Gunners and join Thierry's new team.

#3 Eddie Nketiah

Nketiah enjoyed a stunning debut for Arsenal when he scored two goals against Norwich City

This young forward made his breakthrough at Arsenal last season when he scored two late goals in a League Cup fourth round tie against Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium. It took him just 15 seconds to score, and he was immediately tipped for big things by a number of fans. Throughout the rest of the season Wenger continued to call upon the youngster in the cup competitions, however, he has struggled to feature under new manager Unai Emery.

Thierry Henry has previously stated that the 19-year-old will be a future star, admiring the youngster's ability to naturally score goals. The Arsenal forward would likely jump at the opportunity to work with one of his heroes, so either a permanent or loan move may soon be on the cards if Emery deems the youngster surplus to requirements.

