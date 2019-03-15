×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Arsene Wenger signings who have flourished Unai Emery

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
354   //    15 Mar 2019, 16:04 IST

Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Not many can argue about Arsene Wenger’s contributions to Arsenal. The Gunners’ legendary manager guided the club for more than 20 years and won many titles, including multiple FA Cups and Premier Leagues. However, many think that his legacy is now becoming a burden for the North London outfit.

It is no secret that Wenger’s key signings such as Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi have been woeful under new manager Unai Emery this season. Ozil has been plagued by inconsistency in his game, while Mustafi has been the cause of Arsenal’s defensive problems.

Fortunately, not all of Wenger’s expensive signings have turned out to be flops under Emery. Some of the Frenchman’s most prized recruits are still doing an excellent job and have even become the backbone of the team.

Here's a look at three signing made by Wenger who are now flourishing under a new manager:

#1 Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette was considered one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 when he played for Lyon. His impressive displays for the French outfit eventually led Wenger to sign him for a huge €53 million. He had a decent debut season in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists.

However, he has now improved under Emery and has formed a deadly partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He has maintained his goalscoring prowess and has improved his link-up play as well. The French striker has scored 12 goals and given 7 assists already, in 238 fewer minutes when compared to last season.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just cannot stop scoring for his team, indicating that maybe Wenger was right to buy the Gabonese player for a record €63.8 million from Dortmund in 2018. The 29-year-old is a proven goalscorer and not many can deny that he has become an instant hit in the Premier League.

Aubameyang is equally good playing as either a striker or a winger. Emery has struggled to find a reliable player to deploy on the flanks so far, hence the Gabonese’s versatility has proved to be a massive aid for the Spaniard.

Despite his inconsistent performances in recent weeks, Aubameyang is still a goalscoring machine for the Gunners, having notched 21 goals in all competitions.

Advertisement

#3 Granit Xhaka

Many were blaming Granit Xhaka as one of the main reasons for Arsenal's downfall last season. However, the Swiss midfielder has improved by leaps and bounds this campaign despite still having some issues with his discipline.

He contributed 2 assists against BATE in the Europa League to help complete Arsenal's comeback and was one of the Gunners' best players in the mouth-watering Premier League clash against Manchester United. The 26-year-old also put in a nice shift in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Rennes.

This season he has scored a career-best 4 goals in the Premier League in just 25 appearances and has provided a decent amount of key passes as well. He is yet to hit his peak and hence Arsenal could expect more to come from the midfielder.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsene Wenger Unai Emery
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
4 step explanation of how Arsenal's 3-4-3 formation under Unai Emery works
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 changes Unai Emery needs to make at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery: An Artist behind the scenes for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Unai Emery deserves praise for his Arsenal project
RELATED STORY
Why Arsenal are woeful in the transfer window
RELATED STORY
Arsene Wenger has been vindicated
RELATED STORY
Arsenal FC: Was it all down to Arsene Wenger?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Arsene Wenger and his staff had received a whopping £17.1m in payoffs following his premature sacking
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 4 reasons why Arsenal will finish in the top-4 zone
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery and Arsenal: A love story crying out for patience
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us