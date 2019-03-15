3 Arsene Wenger signings who have flourished Unai Emery

Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Not many can argue about Arsene Wenger’s contributions to Arsenal. The Gunners’ legendary manager guided the club for more than 20 years and won many titles, including multiple FA Cups and Premier Leagues. However, many think that his legacy is now becoming a burden for the North London outfit.

It is no secret that Wenger’s key signings such as Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi have been woeful under new manager Unai Emery this season. Ozil has been plagued by inconsistency in his game, while Mustafi has been the cause of Arsenal’s defensive problems.

Fortunately, not all of Wenger’s expensive signings have turned out to be flops under Emery. Some of the Frenchman’s most prized recruits are still doing an excellent job and have even become the backbone of the team.

Here's a look at three signing made by Wenger who are now flourishing under a new manager:

#1 Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette was considered one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 when he played for Lyon. His impressive displays for the French outfit eventually led Wenger to sign him for a huge €53 million. He had a decent debut season in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists.

However, he has now improved under Emery and has formed a deadly partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He has maintained his goalscoring prowess and has improved his link-up play as well. The French striker has scored 12 goals and given 7 assists already, in 238 fewer minutes when compared to last season.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just cannot stop scoring for his team, indicating that maybe Wenger was right to buy the Gabonese player for a record €63.8 million from Dortmund in 2018. The 29-year-old is a proven goalscorer and not many can deny that he has become an instant hit in the Premier League.

Aubameyang is equally good playing as either a striker or a winger. Emery has struggled to find a reliable player to deploy on the flanks so far, hence the Gabonese’s versatility has proved to be a massive aid for the Spaniard.

Despite his inconsistent performances in recent weeks, Aubameyang is still a goalscoring machine for the Gunners, having notched 21 goals in all competitions.

#3 Granit Xhaka

Many were blaming Granit Xhaka as one of the main reasons for Arsenal's downfall last season. However, the Swiss midfielder has improved by leaps and bounds this campaign despite still having some issues with his discipline.

He contributed 2 assists against BATE in the Europa League to help complete Arsenal's comeback and was one of the Gunners' best players in the mouth-watering Premier League clash against Manchester United. The 26-year-old also put in a nice shift in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Rennes.

This season he has scored a career-best 4 goals in the Premier League in just 25 appearances and has provided a decent amount of key passes as well. He is yet to hit his peak and hence Arsenal could expect more to come from the midfielder.

