3 attackers to pick from each of the promoted sides: Fantasy Premier League | FPL Scout

Aston Villa gained promotion via the playoffs last season

In Fantasy Premier League, budget options have become rather hard to find in recent seasons. While prize changes for the forthcoming season have ensured that managers can't afford to stack up on premium options, key players from the promoted sides could turn out to be popular among FPL managers.

The likes of Sheffield United and Norwich City gained automatic promotion to the Premier League and Aston Villa made it after winning the play-off final against Frank Lampard's Derby County.

Although budget options are far in few in FPL, we've picked out 3 attackers from the aforementioned teams who could all be shrewd options for managers.

#1 Teemu Pukki - £6.5 million

Teemu Pukki was the top scorer in the Championship last season

Teemu Pukki was one of the standout players in the Championship last season. The forward notched up an astonishing tally of 29 goals and 9 assists as he spearheaded the Canaries to the Championship title, thereby gaining promotion to the Premier League.

The Finnish striker has amassed over 70 caps for his country and joined Norwich in the Championship after plying his trade for the likes of Sevilla, Brondby, Celtic and Schalke among other clubs.

Pukki signed for Norwich on a free transfer in the summer of 2018 and Marcelo Bielsa gave a glowing recommendation of the player when he came up against Leeds.

“Pukki’s skills are not common in English football. He’s a player who is hard to neutralize, he is always in good positions to receive the ball and makes many movements. He plays very simple, but he is very efficient."

£6.5 million for a player from one of the promoted sides might put off managers but Pukki's experience in the top level and his heroics last season makes him a risk worth taking, as he looks to keep Norwich City in the Premier League.

#2 Wesley Moraes - £6 million

Wesley became Aston Villa's record signing at £22 million

While Tammy Abraham led the line for Aston Villa as they gained promotion to the Premier League, he has returned to parent club Chelsea after the expiry of his loan spell.

With Jonathan Kodjia the only striker among their ranks, the Villains parted with a record-breaking £22 million to acquire the services of Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge.

The Brazilian striker notched up 17 goals in the Belgian top-flight last season and at the age of 22, Villa have made a smart investment as they look set to reap his rewards in the present and the future.

Despite his height, Wesley is not simply a target man and his speed and link-up play is impressive for a man of such stature.

At £6 million, Wesley presents himself as a tempting option and he's the most obvious choice for FPL managers when it comes to Aston Villa attackers.

#3 Billy Sharp - £6 million

Billy Sharp is finally back in the Premier League with his boyhood club

The veteran English striker is not only Sheffield United's talisman and captain, but he's also a club icon and will no doubt go down as one of the legends of the game.

Billy Sharp led Sheffield's promotion bid from the front, scoring 24 goals and registering 4 assists in all competitions.

The Englishman had the best goals to minutes ratio for any player in the Championship with 20+ goals and 3000+ minutes played, an astonishing achievement for a 33-year-old.

Despite making 547 appearances in English football and scoring a record-breaking 238 goals, the legendary striker only has 2 Premier League appearances to his name.

After finally returning to the pinnacle of English football with his boyhood club, Sharp will be eager to make his time count and make his mark among the big boys.

Sharp has scored goals in abundance in every tier of English football and although the Premier League is a different ball game altogether, Sharp knows how to find the back of the net and could present himself as a solid differential option.

So here we have it, after a lot of deliberation and frantically running through a lot of stats, we've selected 3 attackers FPL managers could turn to from the promoted sides.

So here we have it, after a lot of deliberation and frantically running through a lot of stats, we've selected 3 attackers FPL managers could turn to from the promoted sides.