West Ham United have made significant progress under David Moyes over the past two years. They finished seventh in the Premier League's recently-concluded season, qualifying for the UEFA Conference League. The London-based club also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League last campaign.

However, West Ham currently have only Michail Antonio as a senior striker in their squad. Moyes heavily relied on Jarrod Bowen and Said Benerhama for goals last season, none of whom are out-and-out strikers.

The London-based club will look to bolster their attacking options during the upcoming transfer window. On that note, here's a list of three attackers West Ham United could target in the summer.

#1 Ben Brereton Diaz

Ben Brereton Diaz enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season with Blackburn Rovers

Ben Brereton Diaz enjoyed a brilliant 2020-21 EFL Championship season with the Blackburn Rovers.

ESPN UK



Ben Brereton Diaz was 1000/1 to score 20 Championship goals this season. It's only December, and he's already smashed it

The Chile international played 37 games during the recently-concluded season, scoring 22 and assisting three goals. He won the EFL Championship Player of the Month in September 2021 and was also named the Blackburn Rovers Player of the Season award.

Brereton is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line. His key strengths are his finishing and dribbling skills, while also being good in the air. He averaged 2.8 shots, 1.6 dribbles, and 0.6 key passes in the league last season.

West Ham has found success in signing players from the EFL Championship in recent years. Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma have found success since moving to the Hammers from the second division. The former Manchester United boss could once again look to the second tier of English football to sign a new forward in the summer.

#2 Keane Lewis-Potter

Keane Lewis-Potter is among the best young players in the EFL Championship

Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter is another forward from the EFL Championship linked with a move to West Ham United in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a decent campaign with the Tigers - scoring 12 goals - playing a crucial goal in their survival in the EFL Championship. He caught attention with his dribbling skills and playmaking, averaging 1.1 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per 90 during the recently-concluded season.

The youngster is also a good passer of the ball, averaging 25.2 passes per 90 during the 2021-22 season.

West Ham United signed Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in 2020, who developed into one of the best attackers in the Premier League. They could raid the Yorkshire club again to sign another attacker during the upcoming transfer window.

#3 Jonathan David

Jonathan David is among the most in-demand attackers in Europe

Lille FC's striker Jonathan David is among the most sought after attackers in Europe. The Canada international enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season with Lille FC, scoring 15 goals in 38 league appearances.

He also scored three goals in eight UEFA Champions League games before Lille's elimination from the competition.

The 22-year-old plays his best football when deployed as a centre-forward but is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder. His finishing and dribbling are his strongest attributes, along with his pace.

Ekrem KONUR



Arsenal's priority is Gabriel Jesus, but is also keeping an eye on David's situation.



Lille want £55m for the striker. #AVFC #LOSC #AFC



West Ham and Aston Villa have held talks with Lille for Jonathan David.

Arsenal's priority is Gabriel Jesus, but is also keeping an eye on David's situation.

Lille want £55m for the striker.

However, according to Ekrem Konur, Lille FC are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £55 million to sell the Canada international. Clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United have also shown interest in signing David, which will make it difficult for Moyes to pursue him to join the Hammers.

