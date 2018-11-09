×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 attacking midfielders Liverpool should target in January to get the front three firing again

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25   //    09 Nov 2018, 22:59 IST


Liverpool nearly signed Nabil Fekir in the summer transfer window.
Liverpool nearly signed Nabil Fekir in the summer transfer window.

After starting a season with seven consecutive wins in the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool struggled in the last nine games and won only three of them.

Liverpool's midfield, in particular, was poor in those games and failed to create any sort of chances for their attackers. The Reds' front three who scored over 90 goals last season are struggling to find the back of the net regularly this campaign.

Phillipe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona in the January transfer window last season left a huge void to fill in the squad and the Reds often look clueless with the ball in the middle third of the pitch without the Brazillian star.

With the winter transfer window opening in a few months, here is a list of three attacking midfielders Liverpool could target this January.

#3 Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto is a revelation since his move to Lazio.
Luis Alberto is a revelation since his move to Lazio.

Liverpool fans must be kicking themselves after seeing the performances of Luis Alberto in the Serie A. The former Red is a revelation since his move to Lazio in 2016, emerging as one of the star players in the Italian top division.

The Spanish international scored eight goals last season and finished as the assist king of the Serie A with 16 assists. His performances in the league also caught the attention of the Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui, who handed him his first senior cap in November 2017.

The Lazio man is a technically strong player who is happy to play on either of the wings or even as the central attacking midfielder. His penchant for scoring and laying on goals for others is a key characteristic of his time at the Stadio Olimpico.

Barcelona's academy graduate will help Liverpool break down deep defences and add the extra spark in Reds' midfield which they are lacking since the departure of Phillipe Countiho. His work-rate and unselfishness perfectly fits the Jurgen Klopp style at Liverpool and could prove to be the final piece missing in the jigsaw.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Nabil Fekir EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
5 attacking midfielders Liverpool should target in the...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 10 Best Midfielders To...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 10 players who have played for both...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Chelsea v Liverpool: Preview
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 5 key battles that will decide the...
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool aren't ready to win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: A tactical preview of both the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Tomorrow CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Tomorrow LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Tomorrow CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us