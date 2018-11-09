3 attacking midfielders Liverpool should target in January to get the front three firing again

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 // 09 Nov 2018, 22:59 IST

Liverpool nearly signed Nabil Fekir in the summer transfer window.

After starting a season with seven consecutive wins in the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool struggled in the last nine games and won only three of them.

Liverpool's midfield, in particular, was poor in those games and failed to create any sort of chances for their attackers. The Reds' front three who scored over 90 goals last season are struggling to find the back of the net regularly this campaign.

Phillipe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona in the January transfer window last season left a huge void to fill in the squad and the Reds often look clueless with the ball in the middle third of the pitch without the Brazillian star.

With the winter transfer window opening in a few months, here is a list of three attacking midfielders Liverpool could target this January.

#3 Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto is a revelation since his move to Lazio.

Liverpool fans must be kicking themselves after seeing the performances of Luis Alberto in the Serie A. The former Red is a revelation since his move to Lazio in 2016, emerging as one of the star players in the Italian top division.

The Spanish international scored eight goals last season and finished as the assist king of the Serie A with 16 assists. His performances in the league also caught the attention of the Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui, who handed him his first senior cap in November 2017.

The Lazio man is a technically strong player who is happy to play on either of the wings or even as the central attacking midfielder. His penchant for scoring and laying on goals for others is a key characteristic of his time at the Stadio Olimpico.

Barcelona's academy graduate will help Liverpool break down deep defences and add the extra spark in Reds' midfield which they are lacking since the departure of Phillipe Countiho. His work-rate and unselfishness perfectly fits the Jurgen Klopp style at Liverpool and could prove to be the final piece missing in the jigsaw.

