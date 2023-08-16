The 2023-24 Premier League season delivered what was expected of it on the opening day of the campaign. And if the opening day is any indication of what is to come, fans are in for a breathtaking ride.

On Matchday 1, Newcastle United and Manchester City delivered statement wins over Aston Villa and Burnley, respectively. While Arsenal labored to an edgy 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates, Chelsea and Liverpool played out an enthralling 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United looked out of sorts during their 1-0 win over Wolves. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur shared the spoils with Brentford in a topsy-turvy game. Brighton picked up where they left off last season, beating newcomers Luton Town 4-1, and the Seagulls will be aiming at the top-four positions this season.

However, there is still plenty more to come from the Premier League. For the first time in many years, the opening month of the Premier League campaign will have plenty of big clashes.

So, without any further ado, let's look at three of the most awaited Premier League games in August:

#3. Newcastle United vs. Liverpool (August 27)

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Newcastle United began their campaign by hammering Aston Villa 5-1 in a stupendous display of attacking football. The Magpies took giant strides in the Premier League last season and Eddie Howe and his troops have begun the new season in the same way.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were out of sorts for the majority of the last season. However, Klopp's squad has been bolstered by the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and the emergence of Trent Alexander Arnold in a new role.

Both Newcastle United and Liverpool will be aiming to finish in the top four places in the Premier League this season. Hence, the head-to-head games between these two teams will play a key role in determining the Premier League standings come the end of the season.

While Newcastle might be favorites for this game due to home advantage, they can underestimate Liverpool at their peril. After all, the Reds did disrupt their top-four charge by beating the Magpies 2-0 at St. James' Park last season.

So, one can expect this game to be an end-to-end affair. The margin for error will be tight and whoever comes out on top will set the foundation for a top-four finish.

#2. Manchester City vs. Newcastle United (August 19)

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Eddie Howe's side have been handed the most daunting start to their Premier League campaign. While they passed the Villa test with flying colors, their next two fixtures will go a long way in determining their top-four credentials.

Facing Manchester City away from home has become the most difficult game in English and European football. Guardiola's side dismantled Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid at the Etihad on their way to a historic treble.

The Magpies have strengthened their squad by adding the likes of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes. They should use this game to assess their progress under the Englishman.

However, getting a positive result at the home of the Champions could be a step too far for the Magpies. City have begun the new season well and they should emerge victorious against a top-four rival.

But they should not discount Newcastle at any cost. The Magpies surpassed expectations last season by breaking into the top four. And they could use that success to motivate themselves and get a positive result at the Etihad.

#1. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United (August 19)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United.

As per recent developments, this matchup could tilt heavily in favor of Manchester United. Spurs have lost their captain and talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and new manager Ange Postecoglou is implementing a significant system change.

However, Spurs' attack is still littered with world-class talent. James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, and Richarlison could bring in goals and creativity in equal measures and a full preseason under Postecoglou could still deliver a positive result against United.

Manchester United, meanwhile, need a positive result against a big six rival. Last season, their away record against the "big six" was patchy to say the least. A positive result against Spurs will go a long way in strengthening their Premier League standing.

Erik ten Hag's squad has been bolstered by the arrival of Rasmus Højlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana. Besides, the availability the players who flourished under the Dutchman last season means that the Red Devils should get a positive result away to Spurs.