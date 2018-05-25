Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    3 Barcelona players who have won the UCL 4 times but played in only 3 finals

    Special players with a special record.

    anand muralidharan
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 11:40 IST
    5.14K

    Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final
    Barcelona wins the 2009 Champions League

    The UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in the world, where European clubs from different countries battle it out to be crowned Europe's best.

    In 1992, the European Cup was rebranded into the UEFA Champions league and current title holders Real Madrid remain the only club to have successfully defended the trophy they won the previous year. Liverpool will look to stop the club from winning their third consecutive title in Kiev on Saturday. 

    However, here we look at the 3 players who have won the Champions League 4 times but played in only 3 finals.

    #3 Xavi

    Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final
    Barca legend - Xavi

    Former Spanish and Barcelona midfielder Xavi has won every tournament there is to win in world football. A skillful, tricky, and creative midfielder with great vision and technique. Xavi is an all-time great player who has won four Champions League titles but has appeared in only three finals. 

    A veteran servant of the Catalan giants, the Spaniard joined the club as a young boy and made his professional debut for them in 1998.

    Xavi has gone on to make over 100 Champions League appearances during the course of his career and won the title in 2006, but didn't feature in the final, and in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

    In the 2006 final, Barcelona fielded a 4–3–3 formation with Mark van Bommel and Edmílson lining up in midfield alongside Deco, ahead of then young players Xavi and Andrés Iniesta.

    Despite Iniesta making his final appearance as a substitute in the second half, Xavi was left unused in the final.

    The Spaniard has great composure on the ball and is a mighty team player who was at Barcelona for 16 years.

    UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Barcelona Football
    Page 1 of 3 Next
