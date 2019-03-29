×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Barcelona players who might end up in Manchester United

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Feature
688   //    29 Mar 2019, 11:03 IST

FC Barcelona players celebrating
FC Barcelona players celebrating

Football Club Barcelona and Manchester United are going to clash in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Fans of both sides are anticipating for the epic battle between arguably the world's best teams.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjær had been appointed as the permanent manager after a successful spell as their temporary boss. His 73.7% win record as the manager makes him look promising for the future of the Red Devils.

A new boss and a new season ahead would motivate the side to make some innovative changes for impacting the upcoming years. As of this writing, here are three players from the Barca side might possibly end up at Manchester United.

#3 Malcolm

The Brazilian has seen his ups and downs at the club
The Brazilian has seen his ups and downs at the club

Cutting to the chase, Malcolm isn't doing anything of high significance for Barcelona at the moment. The lack of opportunities and playtime given by the Spanish side towards the Brazilian winger didn't help too. Since making a £46m switch from Bordeaux to Barcelona, the young Brazilian has only made 8 appearances in all competitions.

Journalist Duncan Castles of the Daily Star has a view that the 22-year-old had been purchased just to improve his value in order to sell him for a bigger price. He says,

“It’s a different kind of stockpiling of players, but they’re doing that Manchester City, Chelsea thing of buying players with the view of having them as part of their club for a season or a couple of seasons can increase their value and allow them to make profits from the transfer market that will subsidize the purchase of their superstar names they need to keep themselves at the top of the Spanish league and in the Champions League.”

If this is the case with Malcolm, then they might try to use him during the summer transfer window to reap the benefits. Manchester United was interested in signing him before he ended up at Camp Nou. A player like Malcolm would be useful in their setup.

Recently, the Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that Malcolm could be used by Barcelona as a bargaining chip for Rashford. Thus, this leads to more speculation of him ending up in a Manchester United jersey.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Ivan Rakitić Philippe Coutinho Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors EPL Transfer News & Rumors La Liga Transfer News
Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. An enthusiastic sports observer and writer. Also a passionate storyteller and poetry writer. Quite a traveler who loves adventures.
Reports: Barcelona open to selling €100M-rated Manchester United target
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should sign for Manchester United instead of Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United make contact with Barcelona superstar's agent
RELATED STORY
Barcelona superstar to join Premier League side in the coming hours, Manchester United superstar's agent holds talks with Barcelona and more: Barcelona transfer roundup, 29 January 2019
RELATED STORY
5 world class players who rejected Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Coutinho Transfer News: Top clubs in Europe could convince Barcelona to part ways with the Brazilian
RELATED STORY
La Liga rumours: Manchester United ready to splash the cash for make for £115 million rated Barcelona star 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign 3 Spanish players in the summer, Top transfer target says no to Barcelona and more: Barcelona Transfer News, 2 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to pull off stunning swap deal with Juventus, Manchester United begin talks to sign Barcelona superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 12 January 2019
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
Tomorrow GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
Tomorrow BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
Tomorrow CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us