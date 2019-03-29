3 Barcelona players who might end up in Manchester United

FC Barcelona players celebrating

Football Club Barcelona and Manchester United are going to clash in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Fans of both sides are anticipating for the epic battle between arguably the world's best teams.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjær had been appointed as the permanent manager after a successful spell as their temporary boss. His 73.7% win record as the manager makes him look promising for the future of the Red Devils.

Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2019

A new boss and a new season ahead would motivate the side to make some innovative changes for impacting the upcoming years. As of this writing, here are three players from the Barca side might possibly end up at Manchester United.

#3 Malcolm

The Brazilian has seen his ups and downs at the club

Cutting to the chase, Malcolm isn't doing anything of high significance for Barcelona at the moment. The lack of opportunities and playtime given by the Spanish side towards the Brazilian winger didn't help too. Since making a £46m switch from Bordeaux to Barcelona, the young Brazilian has only made 8 appearances in all competitions.

Journalist Duncan Castles of the Daily Star has a view that the 22-year-old had been purchased just to improve his value in order to sell him for a bigger price. He says,

“It’s a different kind of stockpiling of players, but they’re doing that Manchester City, Chelsea thing of buying players with the view of having them as part of their club for a season or a couple of seasons can increase their value and allow them to make profits from the transfer market that will subsidize the purchase of their superstar names they need to keep themselves at the top of the Spanish league and in the Champions League.”

If this is the case with Malcolm, then they might try to use him during the summer transfer window to reap the benefits. Manchester United was interested in signing him before he ended up at Camp Nou. A player like Malcolm would be useful in their setup.

Recently, the Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that Malcolm could be used by Barcelona as a bargaining chip for Rashford. Thus, this leads to more speculation of him ending up in a Manchester United jersey.

