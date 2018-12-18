3 Barcelona superstars who share a perfect link-up with Lionel Messi on the pitch

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 534 // 18 Dec 2018, 11:04 IST

FC Barcelona superstars - Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi is such an extraordinary player that establishing a perfect relationship with him on the pitch is enough for any player to succeed at Barcelona, just as Paulinho Bezerra showed us following his move from the Chinese side, Guangzhou Evergrande last season.

The Argentine has been the heartbeat of FC Barcelona ever since he came to limelight over a decade ago and has played with a lot of incredible teammates who formed a perfect link around him during their time together, with the likes of Xavier Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Dani Alves, and Neymar Jr. being notable examples of these fantastic superstars.

While the aforementioned players have all departed the Nou Camp, it is quite interesting to see the Argentine superstar still sharing an incredible telepathic relationship with a number of players who are present in the Catalan capital at the moment.

Therefore, we highlight 3 superstars who have a decent linkup with the Argentine maestro in the Barcelona camp right now:

#3 Sergio Busquets

Busquets and Messi have shared a good connection on the pitch for a very long time

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola recently revealed that Lionel Messi was in awe of Sergio Busquets when he first saw the midfielder train with the senior team in 2008 and the Spaniard even went forward to include that the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner actually confessed to him that he liked the player's style.

Ever since that year, the two fantastic superstars have been lining up together at the Nou Camp and they have maintained a perfect relationship on the pitch for over a decade, pioneering Barcelona's possession-based system as well as claiming a lot of trophies together.

Deployed far away from each other, Lionel Messi sometimes drops deep in midfield to link up with Busquets (this happened several times last season), exchanging short passes with each other in order absorb pressure and organize team play.

The Spaniard also knows how to find Messi with his incisive passing into the offensive areas and that connection was on display against Levante during the weekend, when Busquets fed Messi an amazing pass that the Argentine converted to net his first goal of the match.

