3 Barcelona superstars who share a perfect link-up with Lionel Messi on the pitch

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Feature
534   //    18 Dec 2018, 11:04 IST

FC Barcelona superstars - Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez
Lionel Messi is such an extraordinary player that establishing a perfect relationship with him on the pitch is enough for any player to succeed at Barcelona, just as Paulinho Bezerra showed us following his move from the Chinese side, Guangzhou Evergrande last season.

The Argentine has been the heartbeat of FC Barcelona ever since he came to limelight over a decade ago and has played with a lot of incredible teammates who formed a perfect link around him during their time together, with the likes of Xavier Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Dani Alves, and Neymar Jr. being notable examples of these fantastic superstars.

While the aforementioned players have all departed the Nou Camp, it is quite interesting to see the Argentine superstar still sharing an incredible telepathic relationship with a number of players who are present in the Catalan capital at the moment.

Therefore, we highlight 3 superstars who have a decent linkup with the Argentine maestro in the Barcelona camp right now:

#3 Sergio Busquets

Busquets and Messi have shared a good connection on the pitch for a very long time
Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola recently revealed that Lionel Messi was in awe of Sergio Busquets when he first saw the midfielder train with the senior team in 2008 and the Spaniard even went forward to include that the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner actually confessed to him that he liked the player's style.

Ever since that year, the two fantastic superstars have been lining up together at the Nou Camp and they have maintained a perfect relationship on the pitch for over a decade, pioneering Barcelona's possession-based system as well as claiming a lot of trophies together.

Deployed far away from each other, Lionel Messi sometimes drops deep in midfield to link up with Busquets (this happened several times last season), exchanging short passes with each other in order absorb pressure and organize team play.

The Spaniard also knows how to find Messi with his incisive passing into the offensive areas and that connection was on display against Levante during the weekend, when Busquets fed Messi an amazing pass that the Argentine converted to net his first goal of the match.

1 / 3 NEXT
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
