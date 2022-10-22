3 best and 2 underperforming Chelsea players at the moment

Chelsea have made a mixed start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign and are currently fourth in the log standings.

The Blues had a sluggish start to their ongoing campaign which saw them pick up three wins from their opening seven games in all competitions.

A surprise change in management which saw the appointment of Graham Potter as Chelsea's new head coach has since steadied the ship at the club.

The West London club have since picked up five wins in Potters' first seven games in charge of the Premier League giants.

While a couple of players have been impressive under the English tactician, some have somewhat underperformed.

As such, this article will take a look at three of the Blues' best performing players along with two who have underperformed.

Best performing Chelsea players at the moment

The Blues' recent run of impressive form has witnessed some spectacular performances from a couple of players. Their article will look at three of them.

#3 Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League

The young English defender has been one of the standout players at Chelsea since the arrival of Potter in September.

Trevoh Chalobah's performances this season have been somewhat underrated as he has played a key role in the Blues' recent defensive solidity.

The 23-year-old defender has mainly operated as a right-centre-back since the injury suffered to Wesley Fofana against AC Milan.

Chelsea are still yet to lose a game in which Chalobah has played in defense. The Blues are going unbeaten in 24 Premier League games in the process.

B/R Football @brfootball



games

defeats



Trevoh Chalobah in the Premier League:gamesdefeats Trevoh Chalobah in the Premier League:2️⃣4️⃣ games0️⃣ defeats💪 https://t.co/CUowY2osfs

He has dropped back-to-back stellar performances against the likes of Brentford and Aston Villa in recent games.

#2 Mason Mount

Mount has two goals and four assists this season

Another Chelsea player who has been very impressive in recent games for Potter's team is two-time Blues player of the season Mason Mount.

The English midfielder initially had a sluggish start to the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign which saw him go several games without a goal contribution.

However, Mount seems to have found his mojo back and has been on an impressive run of games for the Blues.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Mason Mount has a goal or assist every 61 minutes under Graham Potter in the Premier League… Mason Mount has a goal or assist every 61 minutes under Graham Potter in the Premier League… 🔥 https://t.co/xGKspPcylT

As it stands, he is the joint top provider in terms of goal contributions (six), along with Raheem Sterling. Mount has scored two goals and provided four assists across all competitions.

#1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa has kept five consecutive cleansheets for Chelsea

The Spaniard has looked reborn at Chelsea since reclaiming his number one spot at the club after being relegated to second-choice shot-stopper for two seasons.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is arguably one of the Blues' most in-form players at the moment, judging by his heroics in-between the sticks in recent matches.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Kepa has conceded 0 goals from 6.9 expected goals in his last five games for Chelsea… Kepa has conceded 0 goals from 6.9 expected goals in his last five games for Chelsea… 🔥 https://t.co/cSnv4UIi9p

He is currently yet to concede from a 6.9 expected goal ratio in his last five games for the Blues. The world's most expensive goalkeeper has also made 17 saves in his last five games, keeping five consecutive cleansheets.

Underperforming players

A couple of Chelsea players haven't been at their outright best in recent games and this article will look at the two of them.

#2 Marc Cucurella

Cucurella was subbed off at half time against Aston Villa

The Spaniard was one of the new faces to sign for the Blues this summer from Brighton for a transfer fee in excess of £60 million.

Marc Cucurella made an immediate impact at Chelsea during his first set of games, which saw him register two Premier League assists.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Wanted your thoughts on how Marc Cucurella has performed for Chelsea since we signed him from Brighton. Wanted your thoughts on how Marc Cucurella has performed for Chelsea since we signed him from Brighton. https://t.co/pWkkJt89DW

However, the 24-year-old hasn't been at his best in recent games and has looked erratic in defense for the West London club.

Cucurella has been subbed off in the Blues' last two games in the Premier League. He was replaced at half-time against Aston Villa and came off in the 61st minute for Christian Pulisic against Brentford.

#1 Kai Havertz

Havertz has scored two Premier League goals this season

Another first-team Blues player who hasn't been at his outright best so far this season is German forward Kai Havertz.

Fans have been quite critical of the German international's display in recent games, especially against Aston Villa and Brentford.

He was subbed off at half-time against Villa after failing to make an impact in the Blues' 2-0 away win against the Villans.

Chelsea Database @ChelseaDatabase



#CFC #Stats #BRECHE Kai Havertz lost the most Duels (12) out of any player last night. 9/11 Ground Duels Lost & 3/4 Aerials Lost. Weak. Kai Havertz lost the most Duels (12) out of any player last night. 9/11 Ground Duels Lost & 3/4 Aerials Lost. Weak.#CFC #Stats #BRECHE https://t.co/mPrJndcAfX

His most recent performance against Brentford was also worrying. Havertz lost the most duels of any player in the match, despite playing just 81 minutes.

