3 best £4m-priced FPL defenders for the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season

The new 2023-24 Premier League season is fast approaching! FPL managers across the globe have been faced with the crucial task of finding budget defenders who can bring in valuable clean sheets.

Star attackers like Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland are automatic selections for a successful FPL campaign. But it is also important to fill out your squad with cheap defenders frees up funds to afford premium assets.

This year, there are several talented defenders priced at £4 million that stand out as budget investments for your backline. To make the job of FPL managers easy, we have created a list of the three best FPL budget defenders at £4m for upcoming season.

#1 Amari’i Bell (Luton Town)

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town - Pre-Season Friendly

This season, Luton Town's Amari'i Bell stands out as an intriguing £4 million option after excelling for the club during their promotion. Starting 46 times last season, Bell offers the security of starting regularly in Luton's back three. He helped the Hatters keep 20 clean sheets in those games.

Bell's strengths include keeping the ball amid opponent interference, giving pin point through balls, and he is an astute defender who has strong concentration skills.

While newly promoted sides can struggle defensively, the 29-year-old can contribute offensively, evidenced by his one goal and an assist each last season. Bell's extensive EFL Championship experience gives him confidence that he can make the step up. Amari'i Bell is a nailed-down budget defender to have in your FPL teams.

#2 Jordan Beyer (Burnley)

Burnley v Stoke City - Sky Bet Championship

With Fantasy Premier League managers scrambling for value, one defensive gem flying under the radar is Burnley's Jordan Beyer. Priced at just £4 million, Beyer provides security of starts and clean sheet potential for FPL managers looking for bargain defensive options.

After joining Burnley last summer, Beyer excelled in his first Championship season. The German centre-back started 29 of 30 league matches for Burnley, and was responsible for the Clarets conceding the fewest goals in the division. He helped the club keep 16 clean sheets in those starts.

Standing at 6'3", Beyer is a commanding aerial presence and has strong tackling ability. He thrives in Vincent Kompany's possession-oriented style, completing over 80% of his passes last campaign. Beyer also chipped in offensively, scoring once and adding two assists. For FPL managers targeting a cheap starting defender, Beyer checks all the boxes.

#3 George Baldock (Sheffield United)

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship

Sheffield United's George Baldock stands out as an interesting £4 million option based on his well-rounded skillset this season. The 30-year-old right back started 33 of 36 games for the Blades last season and was pivotal in their promotion. He helped them keep 15 clean sheets in those starts.

Last season, Baldock also contributed offensively with one goal and three assists, hinting at his upside. With Sheffield United returning to the Premier League after an one-year absence, Baldock could be a differential to look at.

While he faces competition from Jayden Bogle, Baldock should retain his starting position considering his number of starts last season. For managers seeking an attacking threat from a £4.0 million defender, Baldock fits the bill.

