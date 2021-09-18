3 best Australians to ever play in the Premier League

Australia is one of the most successful nations on the Asian football circuit. The Socceroos currently boast one AFC Asian Cup and four OFC Nations Cups in their trophy cabinet. The Oceania nation also holds a world record for the largest victory in an international football match, a record they set after winning 31–0 against American Samoa in 2001.

The English Premier League is one of the most popular foreign destinations for Australian footballers to ply their trade. In the 29 seasons of the Premier League, 53 Aussies have played in England's top division. Robbie Slater (Blackburn Rovers) and Mark Bosnich (Manchester United) are the only Australian players to have won the Premier League title.

Right on that note, let's take a look at three of the best Australian players to ever play in the Premier League

#3 Harry Kewell (Leeds United and Liverpool)

Harry Kewell won the PFA Premier League Player of the Season during the 1999-2000 season

Harry Kewell joined Leeds United's youth academy in 1993 before making his senior debut for the club in 1996.

The now 42-year old made 181 league appearances for Leeds United, scoring 45 goals in the Premier League. He won the the PFA Young Player of the Year accolade during the 1999-2000 season. He was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season that campaign. Kewell was also nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2001.

The former Australia international left the Whites to join Liverpool in 2003. He played 138 games across all competitions for the Reds, helping them win the UEFA Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup in 2007.

However, he struggled with injuries throughout his Liverpool career and moved to Turkey to join Galatasaray S.K. in 2008. He also played for Melbourne Victory, Al-Gharafa and Melbourne Heart before hanging up his boots in 2014.

