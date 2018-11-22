3 Best center-backs in world football on current form

harshit raghav FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 447 // 22 Nov 2018, 15:17 IST

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

We are almost four months into the football season. Barcelona, PSG, Man City, Dortmund and Juventus are leaders of their respective Leagues. All these have scored the highest amount of goals in their respective Leagues. A great attacking team can dominate games but when the going gets hard it's the defense that can help you win points, which is why the best defensive team usually wins the title.

Today's game has developed a lot and nowadays defenders need to offer more than just defending. In today's time, we have so many roles for defenders according to the system their team plays.

In this post, we will be talking about the center-backs, the pivotal part of any defence. They have to be strong to stand the ground, fast to keep the pace with quick attackers, aerially good to clear the ball the away and now they have to be technically good as well to play right passes to their more creative teammates.

Although all these players in the list may not be great in all the departments mentioned above they still have been at the top of their game. The list is not in any order.

#1 Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool)

Netherlands v France - UEFA Nations League A

Captain of the Nederlands and probably the reason for eradicating Liverpool's defensive issues that they had before he joined them in January 2018. Liverpool has conceded joint least number of goals (14) since he joined them in the winter transfer window.

He also scored on his debut against Liverpool's local rivals Everton in FA Cup. The world's most expensive defender has been worth every penny Liverpool paid for him. He is a real leader in the backline for both club and country.

Aerially strong, fast and good with the ball in his feet, van Dijk is a modern center-back. He also has the highest number of successful long passes in Premier League this season and averages 5.3 long passes per game in Premier League.

There are pundits all over England having a debate whether van Dijk is World's best center-back and some even calling him world's third best player behind Messi and Ronaldo. Nederlands saviour in the Nations League is for sure one of the best players in the World right now.

