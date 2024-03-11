3 best defensive midfielders in the Premier League this season

Defensive midfielders have one of the most demanding jobs in football. Teams tend to struggle to function smoothly without a good defensive midfielder on the field.

These players act as a link between the defensive unit and the attacking line while also being responsible for breaking the opposition's attacks.

The English Premier League is the home to some of the best defensive midfielders in the world. On that note, here's a list of three best defensive midfielders in the Premier League so far this season.

#3 Wataru Endo

AC Sparta Praha v Liverpool FC: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Europa League 2023/24

Liverpool were linked heavily with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia during last summer's transfer window. However, the deals failed to materialize and the Reds ended up landing Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart.

Several fans and pundits labeled him as a panic buy by the Reds. However, the Japan international has proved his doubters wrong and established himself among the best defensive midfielders in the English top flight.

The 31-year-old veteran has played 20 league games in the league this term, scoring one goal. According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.5 tackles, one clearance and 0.6 passes per 90 minutes in the league this term. Endo was named Liverpool's 'Player of the Month' for his performances in December.

#2 Declan Rice

Arsenal FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Arsenal outbid several top English clubs to sign Declan Rice for £105 million from West Ham United last summer. The England international has repaid the Gunners' faith and has been in a brilliant run of form since making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Rice has played 22 league games for the north London outfit so far, registering three goals and two assists. According to WhoScored, he has averaged two tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 1.5 clearances and one key pass in the league this season.

The midfielder was nominated for the Premier League 'Player of the Month' accolade for October 2023. His form will be key for the Gunners as they look to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool in the final months of the season.

#1 Rodri

Manchester City v FK Crvena zvezda: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Rodri is among the most talented defensive midfielders in the world currently. He has been an important cog in the Manchester outfit's success in recent seasons.

The Spain international has played 25 league games for the Cityzens so far this term, registering six goals and five assists. According to WhoScored, Rodri has averaged 2.2 tackles, 0.8 interceptions and 1.4 key passes in the league this season.

In September 2023, the Spaniard won Manchester City's 'Player of the Month' award and was also nominated for the Premier League 'Player of the Month' accolade.