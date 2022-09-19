3 best footballers from England playing abroad

From Bobby Charlton to Harry Kane, England have produced some of the greatest footballers to ever grace the game.

The English Premier League is one of the most popular football leagues in the world. Most English players in the past preferred to play in their home league. Only a select few English players, including the likes of David Beckham, Gary Lineker, and Steve McManaman, have found success in other leagues.

However, the trend has changed in recent years and now more and more players are moving to foreign lands to test their talents.

On that note, here's a list of the three best English players currently plying their trade abroad.

#1 Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has established himself as among the most promising players in Europe since joining Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

The England international has played 68 league games for the Bundesliga club so far, registering four goals and 11 assists. He helped BVB win the DFB Pokal during the 2020-21 season and was included in the 2021-22's Bundesliga 'Team of the Season'. Bellingham also finished as the runner-up to Barcelona's Pedri in last year's Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best U21 player.

However, it is reported that the midfielder will leave Dortmund next summer, with Liverpool being linked. He is expected to move back to his home country at the end of the current season.

#2 Tammy Abraham

AS Roma's Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has been in terrific form since moving to AS Roma from Chelsea in the summer transfer window of 2021. He has developed into a lethal striker under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho.

The England international enjoyed an excellent debut season at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring 17 goals in 37 Serie A appearances. Abraham also played a vital role in Roma's UEFA Europa Conference League triumph, registering nine goals in 14 appearances.

GOAL @goal Tammy Abraham with the best Conference League player award Tammy Abraham with the best Conference League player award 🏆 https://t.co/T2avCQI5wI

The attacker started the current season decently as well, finding the back of the net twice in seven Serie A outings. Abraham recently revealed that he has no regrets about moving away from his home country and is hoping to make it to the Three Lions team for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

#3 Fikayo Tomori

England international Fikayo Tomori

Fiyako Tomori is another player who found success after leaving England. Tomori left Chelsea to join Serie A club AC Milan on loan in January 2021 and later permanently in the summer window of 2021.

The defender has played 71 games in all competitions for the Milan outfit so far, scoring two goals. He was among the Milan side's star performers when they lifted the Serie A title last season.

Tomori is also a full England international and has represented his country three times since making his debut in 2019. He is among the probables to make it to the Three Lions squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

