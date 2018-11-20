3 Best goalkeepers this season in the Premier League on current form

We have seen almost one-third of the Premier League season played out. Manchester City is again leading the pack but Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are not far away from the leaders. Manchester United had a mediocre start to the season but have collected some points lately.

A goalkeeper is someone who can make a huge difference in the result of the game. The adage "Attack wins you matches and Defence wins you titles" is a famous saying in the world of football said by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson. While talking about defence goalkeepers are a prominent part of any defence.

The Premier League has some amazing goalkeepers. Two of the most expensive goalkeepers in the world play in the Premier League namely Alisson and Kepa for Liverpool and Chelsea respectively. Liverpool and Manchester City have conceded the least numbers of goals and have the highest number of clean sheets five and seven respectively.

Therefore let's have a look at the best three best Goalkeepers in the Premier League based on their current form.

Goalkeeper

Ederson (Man City)

Ederson

Ederson has started the season in good form for Man City and has been brilliant whenever Man city defence needed him to do his job. He has not only made save for his team but also has an assist which shows his all-around ability as a goalkeeper. He is great with the ball in his feet and hardly gives away possession even under pressure.

There is only one blot on his great performance this season, the penalty he gave away against Manchester United was a silly decision by the Brazilian number 2. He has kept seven clean sheets in twelve matches and has been solid for the leaders of the League.

Alisson (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker

Next on our list is Brazil's first choice keeper Alisson. The Brazilian was the most expensive keeper in the world for a short period but has been world-class for Liverpool. Alisson is another keeper who has been brilliant with ball in his feet and adding some amazing saves he has made this season for Liverpool notably against Willian at Stamford Bridge when one-on-one.

Like Ederson he also made one silly mistake against Leicester when he tried to Cryuff-turn and lost the ball also conceding in the process. He has kept seven clean sheets in the twelve games this season and his reflexive ability makes him worth every penny Liverpool paid for him.

Pickford (Everton)

Pickford

Everton and England's first choice Pickford has continued with his World Cup form. Although, he has only kept three clean sheets in the twelve premier league games for Everton he has made some stunning saves. Add to that he also has saved two penalties this season against Crystal Palace and Manchester United, although Pogba scored from the rebound.

From the 51 shots on target that he has faced this season he has saved 36 of them. He also managed to keep a clean sheet away at Chelsea with a solid performance

Notable Mentions: Joe Hart has been great for Burnley and has made the highest number of saves this season in the Premier League.