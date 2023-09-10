3 best Liverpool players in the 2023/24 Premier League season up till now

Liverpool have started their 2023/24 Premier League campaign in impressive fashion with three wins and one draw from their opening four league games.

The Merseyside club currently sit third in the league and Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied with how his side have started this season. The Reds missed out on top four by four points in what was a disappointing 2022/23 season and are looking determined to make amends.

An improvement was expected after a busy transfer window where they sold the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, two experienced players with big personalities in that dressing room. They then completely replaced their old midfield with the signings of Alexis MacAllister, Dominic Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

Fans will be hopeful of a title charge this season and in this article, we will look at three players who have performed the best four games into this season.

#3. Dominic Szoboszai

Dominik Szoboszlai was signed from RB Leipzig after Liverpool triggered his £60 million release clause. The Hungarian midfielder was brought in to bolster their midfield following the departures of Henderson and Fabinho. The 22-year-old is a versatile player who possesses the ability to play as a box-to-box midifleder, right midifelder and also an attacking midfielder.

He has scored one goal and registered an assist in his opening four appearances, so it is definitely an encouraging start. There is also a feeling and sense that the midfielder can become a fan-favourite with some of the Liverpool faithful already comparing his abilites to their legend Steven Gerrard.

#2. Mohamed Salah

Britain Soccer Premier League

It seems that Mohamed Salah is set to stay at Liverpool this season after solid interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, who offered Liverpool more than £100 million for the Egyptian. However, it seems like Salah is content with life in Merseyside and he has started the season well.

The forward has scored two goals and provided two assists in the opening four league games. The 31-year-old has always been amongst the goals and that has not changed this season. Salah's good performances so far further emphasises his importance to Jurgen Klopp's side and it was always evident that Liverpool would not let him leave this summer.

#1. Darwin Nunez

Britain Soccer Premier League

Darwin Nunez suffered a pretty underwhelming campaign last season in what was his first time playing in the Premier League.

He scored nine goals and provided three assists in the league and to be frank, Liverpool fans expected more after the club had spent almost £90 million to sign the Urugayan. However, the 24-year-old has scored two goals and registered one assist in the opening four league games.

His best performance came against Newcastle when he was brought on late in the game off the bench and Liverpool were down to ten men.

The forward scored a quickfire brace to help his side turn the game on it's head and pick up all three points. The two goals he scored were outstanding strikes and it seems he has worked on his finishing, as this aspect of his game was criticised last season.